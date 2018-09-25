This Girl Next Door is a single woman. Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella, her husband of five years, have split, Us Weekly confirms.

Rotella, 44, filed for divorce from Madison, 38, on August 31, according to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com. A week later, an order to seal the case was filed.

Madison and Rotella’s children, Rainbow Aurora, 5, and Forest Leonardo, 2, are listed as parties on the divorce, according to Radar. Rotella has retained a high-powered attorney but his estranged wife has not yet found representation, the site reports.

Madison, best known for the reality show The Girls Next Door, met Rotella in 2011. She and the concert promoter welcomed Rainbow in March 2013 and married in September of that year.

The couple then welcomed Forest in August 2016, just after Rotella had a five-year-long indictment against him dismissed, as he revealed on Instagram. “What an incredible week,” he wrote at the time. “A crazy, stressful start, which transformed into this magical moment.”

The news of Madison and Rotella’s split comes almost exactly a year after the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, with whom Madison was in a relationship from 2001 to 2008.

The reality star detailed the verbal and emotional abuse she suffered during those years in her 2015 memoir, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny. She alleged, for instance, that Hefner offered her Quaaludes when they first met and that he kept his girlfriends competitive.

“I learned Hef was the manipulator and that he pitted us against one another,” she wrote in an excerpt exclusively revealed by Us Weekly. “I realized I wasn’t treated well. I’m done being afraid of people. I don’t have any loyalty to Hef. I haven’t talked to him in four years, so there’s no reason to reach out now. Besides, it’s the truth.”

Madison’s exes also include Criss Angel and guitarist Jack Barakat.

