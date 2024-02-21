Home Alone star Devin Ratray pleaded guilty on Wednesday, February 21, to two counts of domestic violence in a deal that will keep him out of jail.

Ratray, who portrayed Buzz in the 1990 classic and its 1992 sequel, will serve three years probation and will have to complete a Batterers Intervention Program and undergo a drug/alcohol assessment, according to court documents. The Oklahoman reports Ratray has already completed a required anger management training.

Ratray, 47, initially pleaded not guilty in 2022 before this resolution finally brought the case to a close after three years.

Ratray will also have to cover court costs and is forbidden from contacting the victim, his ex-girlfriend.

His arrest came in December 2021 after an alleged drunken altercation in an Oklahoma City hotel. The couple was there for Oklahoma Pop Christmas Con, and he reportedly became angry with his ex-girlfriend after she gave away free autograph cards to a pair of women at a bar.

Ratray allegedly pushed, punched and pressed his hands against the victim’s throat and mouth. She later testified she thought she was going to die after they got back to their hotel room.

The actor was charged with felony domestic assault and battery by strangulation, as well as misdemeanor domestic assault and battery. Ratray was eventually released on a $25,000 bond.

Ratray agreed to the guilty plea one month after his jury trial was nixed following his hospitalization in New York City due to a heart issue. He did not attend the sentencing, appearing via video per his cardiologist’s recommendation that he not travel.

His ex-girlfriend did not appear in court either but submitted a statement via email that a prosecutor read aloud.

“I am relieved that this chapter in my life is coming to an end, but the scars and trauma will never fully heal,” the statement read. “No one should have to endure the fear and pain that I’ve experienced at the hands of someone they once cared for.”

“I want to make it clear that even one incident of domestic abuse is one too many,” she continued. “No one should ever have to endure the physical and emotional abuse that I went through. I hope that by speaking out and sharing my story, I can encourage others to seek help and speak out against domestic violence. I want to send a message that abusers will face consequences for their actions and that victims deserve to be heard and believed.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.