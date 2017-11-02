Double the rings! Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa didn’t just win the World Series on Wednesday, November 1 — he also got engaged. The player popped the question to his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, on live TV.

“Right now, I’m about to take another big step in my life,” Correa, 23, told Fox Sports: MLB on the field after celebrating with his teammates. He then cut the interview short and took out an engagement ring box.

“Daniella Rodriguez,” he said, as she stood in the crowd. “You make me the happiest man in the world. Will you marry me?”

The reigning Miss Texas USA covered her face with her hands before she opened the barrier and hugged him. “Oh my God. Oh my God,” she said. Correa had been planning the proposal for weeks, but decided to wait in case he won the World Series.

“In the ninth inning, I go in the clubhouse and I said, ‘I don’t want to jinx it, but if we get three outs I need you to bring me this,” he recalled of getting the engagement ring ready to Alex Rodriguez. The former New York Yankees third baseman, who is dating Jennifer Lopez, joked to his colleagues: “[He’s] much better than us.”

Late last month, Correa’s bride-to-be shared a sweet photo of the couple kissing on the Minute Maid Park field in Houston, Texas. “World Series Bound,” she captioned the Instagram pic at the time.

The Houston Astros won 5-1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

