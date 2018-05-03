Demi Lovato recently revealed that she fractured her foot by casually walking down the stairs during her trip to Bali.

“Guess who fractured her foot walking down the stairs in Bali,” the “Confident” singer, 25, tweeted on Thursday, May 3, with a raised-hand emoji.

The Disney alum did not say why she is in Bali, but she has been traveling and preparing for the European leg of her Tell Me You Love Me tour, which kicks off in the U.K. on May 24.

“Can’t sleep because I’ve been on the other side of the world all week. Help,” she posted on Twitter hours before she tweeted about her injury.

Lovato also shared a series of cryptic messages on social media on Thursday.

“F—k me over and you stop existing in my life,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” crooner tweeted. “Do me a favor, stop existing in my life and then stop trying to get attention by publicly shading me knowing the reaction you’ll get from my fans.”

News of Lovato’s broken foot also comes the same day it was announced she collaborated with Christina Aguilera on the “Beautiful” singer’s upcoming album, Liberation.

“Honored to be a part of such an amazing project #Liberation #FallInLine@xtina!!!” Lovato wrote on Instagram. “Will always be a huge fan.. thank you again!!!! #dreamsdocometrue.”

Lovato also spoke to Billboard magazine about the former Voice coach for Aguilera’s June cover story. “I have always looked up to Christina,” Lovato told the publication. “I remember being at her concert and singing facing the crowd instead of the stage, knowing that that was exactly what I wanted to do in life.”

