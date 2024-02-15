Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt showed off their love for each on Valentine’s Day.

Montag, 37, celebrated the day of love with a sexy photo shoot on Wednesday, February 14. The former reality star posed for snaps in red-and-black lingerie paired with a matching robe.

“#happyvalentinesday,” Montag captioned an Instagram Reels video featuring the photos. The shoot also included some snaps where she posed in the bathtub with a drink. Montag teased the sultry images one day prior.

“Valentine’s Day shoot coming,” she captioned a selfie video from Tuesday, February 13.

On Valentine’s Day, Pratt, 40, responded to the photo shoot by sharing the snaps via Instagram Stories alongside a series of heart-eye emojis.

“I enjoy Valentine’s Day more if I financially have money,” Pratt said during the Valentine’s Day episode of the couple’s “Speidi’s 16th Minute” podcast, which was released on Wednesday. “That is when it’s cool because I enjoy buying really nice gifts.”

Montag responded, “Flowers always go a million miles. You always do that.”

Pratt told his wife that when he’s gotten her flowers in the past “it was not worth the payoff,” but Montag disagreed.

“Yes, it was, I look at them all the time,” she continued. “Maybe I don’t have as much time to sit there. … You shouldn’t have an expectation about it because it means more than, obviously, I’m conveying.”

Their official podcast account later confirmed that Pratt “came thru” with roses for Montag by sharing a photo of the bouquet.

Montag and Pratt have been together since their days on The Hills, the MTV reality show that premiered in 2006. The beginning of their relationship and eventual marriage were documented throughout the series, which came to an end in 2010.

The couple got married onscreen in 2008 before having a second ceremony the following year. They’ve since expanded their family, welcoming two sons: Gunnar in October 2017 and Ryker in November 2022.

Montag has detailed her health journey as a mother of two by partnering with Hydroxycut.

“It’s also great to set that example for your kids and to show them, like, ‘Mom eats healthy. Dad eats healthy, let’s all eat healthy together,’” she told Us Weekly exclusively last month. “My mom says I have the healthiest kids of anyone she’s seen. I do try to [get] the healthiest foods for them. I obviously don’t want to deprive them of being children, so it’s all about balance for them.”