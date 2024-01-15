Heidi Montag is known for her time on reality TV, but her biggest achievement is being a mother to sons Gunner and Ryker.

Montag came to prominence after joining the cast of MTV’s The Hills, which premiered in 2006. Her personal life was documented on the show as she fell in love with now-husband Spencer Pratt.

The couple got married on-screen in 2008 before having a proper wedding ceremony one year later. Montag and Pratt expanded their family with son Gunner in October 2017, which changed their life for the better.

“Heidi was a very, very intense-attachment parent,” Pratt exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019 about his wife’s close bond with their child. “I’m sure some would say extreme, but to me it was just being a super mom. … To be honest, if it [wasn’t] for The Hills [revival], I don’t know if she would have ever left Gunner’s side.”

Related: Get to Know 'The Hills’ Next Generation Mini cast members! Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge and more Hills alums have welcomed children over the years. The fashion designer welcomed her eldest son, Liam, in July 2017, three years after she married guitarist William Tell. Charlie arrived in October 2019. The Sweet Little Lies author strives to “find balance” as a working mom, she […]

While attempting to have another child, Montag and Pratt offered a candid glimpse into their fertility challenges. Us broke the news in June 2022 that Montag was expecting a second baby, and she gave birth to son Ryker later that year.

“I always dreamed of [having boys],” she told Us in December 2022. “That’s what I always wanted growing up whenever anyone asked me. [I’d say], ‘Oh, I want three boys.’ Now, including my husband, I have the three boys.”

Montag joked she was “the queen of the castle,” adding, “I’m just so excited for Gunner to have a brother. I just think that’s such a special relationship.”

At the time, Montag didn’t rule out the idea of having a third child. “Right now, I feel very full. I’m very happy, but you never know what the future holds,” she said. “Nothing makes my heart fuller [than my family].”

Keep scrolling for Montag’s sweetest motherhood quotes:

Her Calling

Montag celebrated her eldest child‘s first birthday with a sweet tribute, writing via Instagram in October 2018, “God is amazing. Gunner is just such a blessing, and I can’t believe it’s already been a year. It’s been the most amazing and challenging year of my entire life. But it’s just been so great, every moment.”

Related: ‘The Hills’ Stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Reality TV Romance The Hills are alive with the sounds of Speidi! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have continued to defy reality TV odds for more than a decade. Two years after they started dating — and documenting their relationship on the MTV hit — Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Heidi and Spencer secretly tied the knot in […]

The Greatest Job

According to Montag, joining The Hills revival helped her grow as a mother.

“[The Hills: New Beginnings] was actually a blessing in disguise. It was nice because I wouldn’t have left [Gunner], and I kind of needed a little encouragement and motivation to do that. It’s still really hard for me to leave him,” she told Us in July 2018. “Obviously, the most fun for me is being home and being with my son and I love being a mom, [but] at the same time, it’s good for both of us to go out sometimes.”

Worth the Wait

Montag opened up about her pregnancy after years of trying for a second child.

“I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer. I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it,” she detailed to Us in June 2022. “I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

Related: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Sweetest Parenthood Moments A picture perfect family! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt became parents in October 2017, nearly a decade after secretly tying the knot in Mexico in November 2008. “We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy,” Montag exclusively told Us Weekly after welcoming her son Gunner. “It was the hardest and most rewarding […]

Family of 4

After welcoming son Ryker, Montag discussed the lessons she learned, telling Us in December 2022, “Parenthood this time is really different.”

“I just think I have so much more to focus on with Gunner and with our businesses … I’m busy!” she added. “It just feels very different and easier.”

Putting in the Work

In December 2022, Montag discussed making an effort to make sure Gunner didn’t feel left out after Ryker’s arrival.

“[I’m] juggling the heartstrings with Gunner and making sure I have that time with him. … Mom guilt is something I’m really trying to balance,” she explained to Us. “It’s just more people to worry about constantly. … I do just love Gunner and Ryker so differently, but it’s equal. I just feel really whole.”