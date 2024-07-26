Bethenny Frankel has shown off her fabulous lifestyle over the years — but she’s also proven she’s one relatable Housewife.

Frankel, 53, is more than just a Real Housewives of New York City alum, she is also an entrepreneur. She’s best known for her Skinnygirl brand and has ventured into the wine industry with her Forever Young Wines, which recently introduced it’s second 2023 vintage rosé.

The former reality star has also added actress to her resume as she starred in Lifetime’s Danger in the Dorm alongside Clara Alexandrova earlier this year. The film, which premiered in June, is inspired by the novel of the same name by true crime author Ann Rule.

“I saw the whole experience as an adventure. I took it seriously. I was able to laugh, not at the amazing opportunity I was given, but kind of at the fact that at this age I was being offered a dramatic role about a murder,” Frankel exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly about working on the project. “And then when I realized how big the role is after accepting it, I was like, ‘Wait, what? But everything I do, whether I’m joking about it or not, I take [it] seriously. I don’t ever waste anyone else’s time. I’m a hard worker.”

While Frankel has branched out as an actress, her all-time favorite role is being a mother to her 14-year-old daughter, Bryn.

“We spend a lot of time together. We’ll do these amazing trips,” Frankel said of her bond with Bryn. “I took her to Australia. We’ll go to great dinners. We get dressed cute, we do the whole thing and then I’ll go and then I’ll be with my friends or I’ll rest or I’ll do work. It’s got a nice balance.”

Keep scrolling to see how Frankel is just like Us:

Us: Who’s your celebrity crush?

Frankel: I don’t like celebrities. I’m not interested in dating a celebrity. But let me think about this … Maybe Hugh Grant, but he’s probably too ornery for me. But Jon Hamm is pretty hot.

Us: When was the last time you did laundry?

Frankel: Probably a time when my dogs threw up on my bed in the last year, but not many. My daughter does laundry because she doesn’t trust other people because somehow her clothes get crunchy. I don’t know what happens to her clothes, but she’s obsessed with doing her own laundry.

Us: What was the last meal you made for yourself?

Frankel: I heated up some roasted chicken yesterday. I didn’t make it, but I [also] prepared jumbo shrimp in gazpacho, but I didn’t make it from scratch.

Us: What are you streaming?

Frankel: I just started Sons of Anarchy. I just finished [Baby] Reindeer a few days ago. I usually like crime … things that are in small, bleak, rainy towns in Scotland, and there’s some history going on. I like things that really will hold my attention that are intense. I started Deadwood. I like shows that have multiple seasons.

I really like shows more than movies, which my daughter will say, ‘Can we watch a movie, Mama?’ And I don’t [want to] because of how much content there is out there. If we only watch a movie in an hour and a half, I have to figure out what we’re going to watch the next time. I like that you could commit to a show for multiple seasons and it’s meaty.

Us: What was your last delivery order?

Frankel: I’m [on] Instacart and UberEats all day, baby … I mean, what do I not order on Instacart? I ordered wallpaper and shelving.

I take it all very seriously. Last night I got a veggie burger and frozen yogurt and toppings on UberEats. But it’s just what I know. It doesn’t mean I’m right. It is working for me.

Us: What’s the last gossip headline that got your attention?

Frankel: The Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez relationship is interesting because I watch how hard she works, and it’d be impossible to sustain a relationship doing 10 percent of what she publicly does. I feel that Ben is an introvert who got in a relationship with the ultimate extrovert. She was probably an intoxicating addiction for him when they got back together and then the high crashed. And it’s sad, because I think that they have a lot of love for each other.

Us: What do you like to do when you’re alone in your free time?

Frankel: I like to do yoga. I like to watch deep shows. I like to walk on the beach. I have a new house on the beach, on the sand [and] on a walkable beach. I like that. I do like social media. I think it’s fun, it’s creative. I like to come up with different creations and try different foods.

