Cheryl Burke proves she’s just like Us by dreading having to do certain household chores.

“[I always put off] dry cleaning,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 40, exclusively shares in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It’s still in my car. It’s been there for three-and-a-half months and it’s just down the street. It’s so embarrassing.”

When it comes to other bad habits she’s trying to break, Burke tells Us that she’s working on “trusting myself 100 percent.” She explains: “I’m really trying to learn to just trust myself and trust whatever comes up, my intuition. No need to ask people what they think.”

Burke continues to share candid life updates with fans on her “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, on which she talks with past DWTS contestants and opens up about her experience on the show.

“It’s been helpful to hear my guest stories and what they’ve been through because we don’t have that time to talk. And if we do get there, we always get pulled [in] a different direction,” she shares. “So, there’s a lot of similarities, but there’s also beautiful memories and it’s everything.”

Keep scrolling to see how Burke is just like Us:

Us: What’s the last thing you ordered online?

Burke: It was a hair protective spray — Moroccan Oil. It smells so good. It’s the best. I’ve just been curling the crap out of my hair, and it’s been burning the ends.

Us: When was the last time you waited in line?

Burke: Honestly, it was at CVS. I was trying to get a few birthday cards, and that was it. It took freaking forever.

Us: What’s the last series that you binge-watched?

Burke: Selling Sunset. I’m almost done with it. Bre Tiesi is so pretty.

Us: What’s your favorite song to sing in the shower?

Burke: Oh, I sing manifestation songs. It’s really crazy, but it’s always about love, abundance. This is going to sound “woo-woo,” and I’m not “woo-woo,” but when I was trying to sell my house, it was on the market for two years until I started seeing this energy person who told me, “You have to sing it.” I truly believe that you should shout it out and repeat it over and over again. My house sold right away.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi