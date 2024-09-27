Lance Bass is still in sync with Us as he tries to make good choices when it comes to diet and exercise.

“I try to be healthy, and I have it all even in my schedule,” the ’NSync singer, 45, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Every morning I schedule my calendar from 9 to 10 in the morning. It says ‘healthy time,’ I probably hit that maybe 5 percent of the time.”

Bass jokes that he sometimes amazes himself just by getting “on the treadmill.” However, he admits sometimes “it’s so hard” to be motivated, especially when he’s a father of two. The singer shares twins Alexander and Violet, 2, with husband Michael Turchin.

One thing Bass doesn’t avoid is using a good resource like Kelly Blue Book. So when the chance for Bass to team up with the brand to help people say “bye bye bye” to something special, like an old car, came along — he couldn’t resist.

“I know a thing or two about understanding when it’s time to make a major life change,” he tells Us about the partnership. “Those big moves, you know they can be scary, but when you have those right resources to support you, like a Kelly Blue Book, you can really face anything head-on.”

Keep scrolling to see how Bass is just like Us:

Us: When was the last time you did laundry?

Bass: Yesterday. Well, it’s weird. We just got a place in Palm Springs. So I have a wonderful housekeeper [in Los Angeles]. She’s like family, so she won’t let me touch anything at my home. But in Palm Springs, it’s all us.

And all I do all day long is wash towels, because it’s all about just swimming there. And I swear all day long I’m just cleaning towels. It’s actually relaxing to me. I enjoy it.

Us: What was the last thing you waited in line for?

Bass: Oh, my goodness, I hate waiting in line, I don’t know where the last time I actually waited in line. I mean, obviously the airport. TSA [is] real fun. I will not wait in line to enter a club. I will not wait even [at] Disney World these days. I need my time. I will use my bougie status to skip a line, and I will not apologize for it.

Us: What was the last thing you ordered online?

Bass: My Starbucks this morning. I get their new iced coffee, which is really great, and I have to drink it black because I am diabetic.

Us: What is one task or errand that you keep putting off, or something that you tend to often procrastinate?

Bass: I procrastinate on everything. It’s horrible. It is a problem, [but] I think working out.

Us: What is your go to DoorDash order?

Bass: I do love Taco Bell, especially their new cantina tacos. They are so damn good.

Us: Who was the last famous person you asked to have a selfie with?

Bass: Tiffany. We are spending half our time at Palm Springs these days. So Tiffany and Taylor Dane did a concert just a couple nights ago at the Agua Caliente Casino. So I went to go see them, and it was so damn good. And then Tiffany came over to the house the next day to see the baby, so we had to get a selfie with her and the kids.

Us: What time do you wake up and go to sleep every night?

Bass: Wth kids, my whole life has changed. I’m a late-night guy as an entertainer. I don’t fall asleep till two [or] three in the morning. But now with kids, I’m in bed at 9:30 p.m. I have to be asleep by 10:30-11. And if my kids are giving, they’ll let me sleep till 8 in the morning. And when they’re not, it’ll be around 6:30 in the morning.

