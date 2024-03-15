‘NSync may have disbanded two decades ago, but that doesn’t mean fans haven’t been treated to a few reunions over the years.

Concertgoers at Justin Timberlake‘s March 2024 One Night Only show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles were gifted with a surprise performance from the 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist and his former bandmates: Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone.

The fivesome reunited to tease their new song “Paradise,” off Timberlake’s album Everything I Thought I Was, which dropped later that month.

Timberlake also shared a snippet of the forthcoming track on his Instagram ahead of the group’s act, prompting cheeky responses from his fellow boybanders.

“Would be fun to perform this together sometime!” Kirkpatrick joked, to which Bass added, “I’ve been waiting forever, right here for this moment.” Fatone hilariously quipped, “I sound good!”

Timberlake previously opened up about reuniting with his bandmates during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January.

“It’s kind of crazy — there’s so much that picks up right where it left off as far as chemistry,” he told host Kelly Clarkson at the time. “We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future.”

MTV Video Music Awards

Timberlake, Bass, Kirkpatrick, Chasez and Fatone reunited to perform together at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, where Timberlake received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The group performed a medley of hits like “Bye Bye Bye” and “Girlfriend.”

Hollywood Walk of Fame

All five members of ‘NSync linked up again at their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in April 2018, where they were joined by other boy bands like Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men and New Kids on the Block.

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Though Timberlake was the scheduled guest on a May 2018 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer surprised the audience when he brought out the rest of the band after they received their Walk of Fame star. The group then played “Never Have I Ever” with host Ellen DeGeneres.

Presenting at the VMAs

In September 2023 – more than five years after their last reunion – Bass, Kirkpatrick, Fatone, Timberlake and Chasez graced the stage together at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where they presented the Best Pop Award to Taylor Swift.

‘Trolls Band Together’

That same month, it was confirmed that the band recorded a song for the animated film Trolls Band Together, titled “Better Place.” (Timberlake voices the character Branch in the franchise.)

‘Paradise’

After eagle-eyed fans noticed that the song title “Paradise” appeared to have ‘NSync’s name written next to it when Timberlake shared a sneak peek of his new album’s vinyl packaging in February, the “Cry Me a River” crooner hinted that fans could expect to hear a new song from the group.

Sharing a comment from a TikTok user that read, “Blink twice if ‘NSync is on a song called ‘Paradise,'” Timberlake reacted in a six-second TikTok of his own by simply blinking twice, implying that the boybanders did, in fact, reunite for a song.

Justin Timberlake’s ‘One Night Only’ Show

In March 2024, attendees at Timberlake’s One Night Only show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles were treated to the reunion performance of a lifetime after Bass, Fatone, Chasez and Kirkpatrick joined the Man of the Woods artist onstage.

“One night only,” he captioned a video of the special night on Instagram. “Thank you to my @nsync brothers, @tobenwigwe, and @cocojones for coming out last night LOVE Y’ALL.”