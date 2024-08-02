NeNe Leakes has always been one of reality TV’s most hilarious — and relatable — personalities.

On her Lifetime series Outrageous Love, Leakes shares her candid reactions to clips of some of the wildest couple’s moments out there. “Everything is my opinion and how I’ve seen relationships,” she exclusively shares in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “One of the things I like to say about couples [is], ‘I like to see you work through your issues.’ For me, it feels like you really want it and you really care about each other when you work through the issues.”

She adds: “I also say s—t happens. Sometimes, you know, things just happen. And it goes really crazy. But it’s really how you come back from it.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was married to her husband, Gregg Leakes, for over 20 years before he died at age 66 in September 2021. Her love life history — and new experiences jumping back into the dating pool — made signing on to host the show an easy yes.

Related: Former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Stars: Where Are They Now? The Real Housewives of Atlanta has said goodbye to many cast members since its Bravo debut in 2008 — but there’s always a chance they could return. For instance, original RHOA star NeNe Leakes left the show in season 7 before rejoining the cast in 2018. “It’s been a long process but we’ve finally reached […]

“When I was approached with doing this show about love, I loved it,” she tells Us. “I also feel like I’m Cupid in a way, like, I hook up all of my friends but I can’t get hooked up. I love when they started talking about this whole show about love and relationships … I did not know it was going to be as wild and crazy as it is.”

Keep scrolling to see how NeNe is just like Us:

Us: When was the last time you did laundry?

Leakes: Yesterday. I do laundry all the time though. I’m like one of those [people] who, I don’t like to have a lot of dirty laundry in my hamper. So, I take it and I just throw it in the washer. I’m always washing. I am probably washing several times a week. Very small loads though.

Us: What was the last thing you waited in line for?

Leakes: Food. Probably Spanish food. So, I probably was standing in line somewhere to get my food.

Us: What was the last thing you ordered online?

Leakes: I just ordered a Dyson vacuum cleaner from Amazon.

Related: NeNe Leakes and Husband Gregg's Unconventional Relationship Timeline Not always peachy. Bravo fans have gotten an inside look at NeNe Leakes‘ marriage to husband Gregg Leakes over the years — even as their relationship went through the wringer. The pair originally tied the knot in 1997 and went on to welcome their son, Brentt, two years later. When NeNe joined the cast of […]

Us: What is the one task or errand that you keep putting off?

Leakes: I’m moving storages. I have storage as far out where I used to live, and now, I’m in the city. So, I’ve been just procrastinating like crazy getting that storage from one place to the other. I have a storage way out in the suburbs. I used to live in a suburb and now I’ve moved to the city. And so I’ve got two new storages in the city and I need to go out to the suburbs to get all of my stuff out of that storage and get it.

All I need to do is pick up the phone and call the moving company and then I gotta show them and unlock it to say, “Take all this.” I just I don’t know why I can’t seem to get it done.

Us: What is your go-to DoorDash or Postmates order? What are you eating when no one’s watching?

Leakes: I’ve never used DoorDash or Uber Eats. I’ve never used any of those things, I mean, because it’s [just] me. I go out to eat, I just never use those things. [And when]it’s time for grocery shopping for little things, I’d like to go myself.

Us: What is your Uber rating?

Leakes: I ride Uber a lot, so I would think — I would hope— that I’m 5.0, but I don’t know. But now that you said that, I’m gonna find out! I have an alias on my Uber, so usually they think I am someone else. And so, when I get into [the] Uber, sometimes drivers will be like, ‘Are you [Nene Leakes]?’

I’ve always had an alias. I don’t use it for dinner reservations. I use my name so I can get in. I use it for hotels so you can have privacy — and Ubers.

Us: Who was the last famous person you asked to have a selfie with?

Leakes: Usher, in Vegas. I saw Usher in Vegas during his residency.

Related: These Celebs Love 'The Real Housewives' Nicki Minaj and Rihanna are self-proclaimed Real Housewives superfans — and they’re not alone. In July 2021, Minaj revealed via social media that she would love to host the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, which host Andy Cohen supported. “I want to see this!” he wrote in the comments section of Minaj’s post. Several cast […]

Us: What time do you wake up and go to sleep every day?

Leakes: I’m an early riser. I’m a morning person. So, I am up around 6:30-7 a.m. in the morning. And if I’m not outside having fun, I’m probably in bed by 11. I wouldn’t say I’m asleep ,but I am in bed. I would love a lot of hours of sleep, but [only get] six to eight hours.

Us: What is one bad habit that you’re currently trying to break?

Leakes: I wouldn’t say I’m trying to break it — but drinking, because I feel like the reason why I want to break it is because I am always on this weight loss thing. And everybody says, ‘OK, so you need to not have so many cocktails because that’s sugar.’ Because I’m like, ‘Dang. Well, when you have one, you gotta have two, and when you have two, you gotta have three.’ It is a lot of empty calories. I am trying to get on a thing where I’m not drinking during the week. I will drink on the weekends.

Us: What is your favorite song to sing in the shower and why?

Leakes: I just learned this song. J. Cole, “They Not Like Us.”

Outrageous Love with NeNe Leakes airs Mondays at 10 P.M.ET on Lifetime. New episodes are available to stream the next day.

With reporting by Amanda Williams