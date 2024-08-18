Garcelle Beauvais always keeps it fabulous in whatever she’s working on, but she’s still a down-to-earth queen.

Long before Beauvais, 57, joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for season 10, she got her start in Hollywood as an actress. She’s appeared in several projects including The Jamie Foxx Show, NYPD Blue, White House Down, Spider-Man Homecoming and more.

Since 2020, Beauvais has become a staple on the hit Bravo series. However, she hasn’t left her acting roots behind. Beauvais is starring in Lifetime’s new film Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love, and serves as an executive producer. In the movie, Beauvais plays Michelin chef Ava who gets pursued by a much younger man (Vaughn W. Hebron) when she returns home to care for her sick aunt.

“I’d say it’s a coming of age — and when you think of coming of age movie, it’s usually a 20-year-old, or, you know, early 30s, but it’s the coming of age,” Beauvais exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “I think, for my character, because she’s in a space and time where trying to figure out what is her next move and what’s happening in his life is almost the same.”

The movie premiered on Saturday, August 17, and is now available to stream.

Us: What was the last thing you waited in line for?

Beauvais: Honey-baked ham for Thanksgiving. I waited in line for two hours. But when I was in line, I sent myself a calendar reminder for the coming year — I’m not doing that again!

Us: What’s the one errand that you keep putting off?

Beauvais: I would say [going to] UPS when I have to return stuff. I mean, I’m in the middle of it. I don’t have an assistant right now, so I’m doing all those things. I have a lot of press coming up, and, you know, we have our shoots for Housewives, so dresses that I think I love, and then I get them, and I’m [like] “Nope.”

Us: Who was the last famous person who you asked to take a selfie with?

Beauvais: Niecy Nash-Betts.

Us: When was the last time you got a ticket while driving?

Beauvais: Oh I got a ticket last year for [running] the damn red light. When I saw the picture in the car, I was like, “Yep it’s me.” I can’t even say it was the boys.

Us: What’s your Uber rating?

Beauvais: 4.89 [I don’t use my real name] — just the letter “G.”

Us: What time do you wake up and go to sleep most days?

Beauvais: I don’t get enough sleep. I’m usually up by 6:30 a.m. — that’s my regular clock but I try to go to bed by 10 p.m. But in the middle of production sometimes I’m still out at midnight.

Us: What’s one bad habit that you’re trying to break?

Beauvais: Always trying to multitask. I’ll turn on something that I wanted to watch on TV — and then I’ll pick up my phone. It drives me crazy. [I need] to put the phone down. I’m trying to do that less and live in the moment more.

Us: What’s your favorite song to sing in the shower?

Beauvais: “How We Roll” by Ciara.

Us: What is your go-to DoorDash order?

Beauvais: Ramen — yum! There’s a place called Silverlake Ramen by me that I order from.

Us: Who’s the last person you texted? And can you read it to us?

Beauvais: Oh my executive producer. I said, “Good morning, guys. I just rewatched the movie before I do press today, and it’s so damn good.”

Us: What was the last meal you made for yourself and or a loved one? And what was it?

Beauvais: The last meal I made was — my kids love my lasagna — so I made lasagna. And it feeds them for at least a day and a half. They eat a lot.

Us: What’s your favorite quote or line from The Real Housewives, and who is your favorite Housewife?

Beauvais: Oh, this is probably going to be controversial. I really love Teresa [Giudice]. And can I tell you I met her at BravoCon, and she’ll text me and say, “I’m so proud of you, how are you?” Like, so random. Really, really sweet.

My favorite line is, “Bravo, bravo. F–king Bravo.”

