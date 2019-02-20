After experiencing a series of disastrous relationships, Katy Perry has finally found her happily ever after with fiancé Orlando Bloom — but it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

“Katy gave up on love in early years,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “But within the past couple of years, her relationship with Orlando has been stronger than ever.”

However, at the start of her relationship with the actor, the “Roar” singer had trust issues. During her short-lived marriage to Russell Brand that ended in 2010, Perry revealed the English comedian was threatened by her success. “He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour,” she told Vogue in 2013. Afterward, Diplo, who she dated in 2014, was reportedly bothered by her hectic schedule and fame.

As a result, Perry found it difficult to believe that she and Bloom would work out — and even broke up with him for a brief period in March 2017.

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum, 42, did go on to prove himself, and make sure he was there for her when they reconciled in August 2017 — and vice versa. “They put in extra time to see each other and really communicate,” adds the source.

The pair confirmed their engagement in two separate Instagram posts, showing off the ring one day after Bloom popped the question over a Valentine’s Day dinner. “Lifetimes,” the actor wrote, while Perry captioned her pic: “Full bloom.”

Watch the video above for more on Perry and Bloom’s relationship.

