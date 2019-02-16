One trick pony? Orlando Bloom’s taste in engagement rings is under fire now that the jewelry he gave to fiancée Katy Perry and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, has been compared.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 42, proposed to the supermodel, 35, in June 2010. Her ring featured a single stone in the middle surrounded by smaller diamonds. The flower-shaped statement piece was attached to a yellow gold band.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old pop star’s ring from the actor is also bloom-shaped, though the flower connotation is more pronounced than Kerr’s was. The pink center stone is offset by eight littler diamonds and finished off with a yellow gold band.

“This one-of-a-kind ruby or a vivid pink ring appears to be approximately two carats and is surrounded by eight half-carat diamonds that accentuate this precious gem,” Ritani vice president and diamond expert Josh Marion told Us Weekly of the Grammy nominee’s rock. “I would insure this ring for at least a half a million dollars, if it’s truly a ruby. If it’s a vivid pink diamond, it would be worth around $5 million.”

Furthermore, Perry’s new bling bears a striking resemblance to Duchess Kate and Princess Eugenie’s engagement rings. As Marion pointed out, the floral pattern “is a symbol of high-society and royalty. It is a vintage, traditional British look.”

The Brit and the songstress got engaged on Valentine’s Day. The couple announced the happy news the next day with Instagram posts that showed off the sparkler. “Lifetimes,” Bloom wrote, while Perry captioned her pic: “Full bloom.”

The Lord of the Rings actor was married to Kerr from 2010 to 2013. They share son Flynn, 8.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel moved on with Evan Spiegel, whom she wed in May 2017. The couple welcomed son Hart in May 2018.

For her part, Perry was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. He reportedly proposed to the singer in 2009 with a five-carat pink-diamond Cartier ring after three months of dating, but she exchanged it for a three-carat Cartier solitaire diamond ring.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!