Marriage might have been a “Teenage Dream” for Katy Perry, but now she’s unsure she’ll ever marry again following her short-lived wedlock to comedian Russell Brand.

“I’m very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things,” the pop star said in Paper Magazine’s Spring 2019 cover story. “I mean, I was married when I was 25. I’m 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, ‘One person for the rest of my life,’ and I’m not so sure that that idea is for me. I’m just such a different person than I was.”

Perry previously opened up to Vogue about her 43-year-old ex-husband, whom she married in October 2010. “He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him,” she told the magazine in 2013. “Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

In 2017, Brand exclusively told Us Weekly he had “changed a lot” in the last five years. “I don’t compare my relationships now to previous relationships out of respect to my present wife [Laura Gallacher] and to Katy Perry,” the Get Him to the Greek alum added. “I think I’m an easier person to be with now. I’m also in a very different situation. I’m dependent on my wife. In relationships, there is always going to be a level of dependency. But I try not to project my problems onto other people and perhaps I’ve not always been like that.” (Brand and Gallacher are now parents of daughters Mabel, 2, and Peggy, 6 months.)

For her part, Perry has been dating Orlando Bloom off and on since January 2016 — when they were spotted at Golden Globes afterparties together — and the “Swish Swish” singer told Paper she understands that relationships require work and accountability.

“It’s easy to be single and not to be called out on your stuff, living your awesome single life thinking you’re the greatest, and the best, and doing anything you want,” she said. “But then when you get in a partnership you guys are there to teach each other lessons.”

Perry does, however, see one pitfall to dating the Lord of the Rings alum: They’re both “hoarders by nature,” she revealed. But she has started throwing out possessions of his that don’t spark joy for her.

”My boyfriend doesn’t even know that I threw away his toiletry bag while he’s been gone,” she shared. “I told him I got him a new one for Christmas. He said, ‘Oh, this has been around the world for 10 years’ and he wanted to keep it in a drawer. I was like, ‘The moment you leave is the moment this thing is going in the trash.’”

