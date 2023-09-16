Kendra Wilkinson is on the mend after suffering a panic attack that sent her to the emergency room earlier this month.

“She’s going to be fine,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of Wilkinson, 38. “She’s doing much better.”

Wilkinson was going through “a period of worry about the stability of her family” as she continues to “thrive” in the real estate business. “It’s a lot for any single working mom, but she wants to provide for her kids and set the best example for them,” the insider explains. “There’s a lot of pressure, and she’s re-identifying herself as a mom, a working woman — and not a Playboy model and celebrity. And she’s doing a fantastic job.”

Us confirmed on September 6 that Wilkinson went to the hospital after experiencing a panic attack. A rep told Us at the time that Wilkinson was not admitted to the facility.

“She’s a rock for her family and it can be overwhelming for any parent,” the source tells Us of Wilkinson. “She’s working proactively to make the real estate business thrive. She’s determined, and more positive things are coming.”

Wilkinson shares son Hank Jr., 13, and daughter Alijah, 9, with ex-husband Hank Baskett, whom she divorced in 2018. The insider tells Us that Baskett, 41, was at the hospital with his ex-wife during her health scare.

“Hank and their kids were there by her side,” the source says. “There’s a healthy balance between her and Hank. They are really hands-on and family-oriented. She was happy he was there with the kids and felt grateful.”

Despite the end of their romantic relationship, Baskett and Wilkinson are still friendly. “They get along well,” the insider tells Us. “They’re healthy coparents and focused on their kids.”

Earlier this year, Wilkinson said she’ll “forever love” Baskett despite their divorce. “He’s the greatest father to my kids and that’s all I really just ask for,” she exclusively told Us in May. “That itself is so good. It’s good enough and if later down the line things happen, then they happen. I will always love him and I loved him once. Love doesn’t just go away.”

Wilkinson, who married Baskett in 2009, has been outspoken about suffering from depression after her divorce and the cancelation of her former reality show Kendra on Top.

“I went through a divorce, lost everything I knew, which was my TV show. I had a TV show every year until my divorce,” she said during a June interview on Melissa Gorga’s “On Display” podcast. “Then my divorce happened and all of a sudden, now I’m left with no marriage, I’m left with no show, I had to move into a little house — I didn’t understand what was going on and all of a sudden I had to do some intense healing.”