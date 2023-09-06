Kendra Wilkinson Went to Emergency Room After Suffering Panic Attack

Kendra Wilkinson went to a local hospital’s emergency room after a panic attack, Us Weekly can confirm.

A rep for Wilkinson, 38, tells Us that the former Playboy model was not admitted to the hospital following her health scare on Wednesday, September 6. “She is going home shortly,” the spokesperson added in the statement.

Wilkinson’s rep told TMZ earlier on Wednesday that the Girls Next Door alum felt overwhelmed balancing her real estate career with being a single mom to son Hank IV, 13, and daughter Alijah, 9. According to the outlet, Wilkinson’s ex-husband, Hank Bassett, is with her in the E.R.

Wilkinson and the former NFL star, 41, were married between 2009 and 2018. Since their divorce was finalized in October 2018, they’ve prioritized amicably coparenting their two kids.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

“I’ll forever love my ex-husband, you know, he’s the greatest father to my kids and that’s all I really just ask for,” Wilkinson exclusively told Us in May. “That itself is so good. It’s good enough and if later down the line things happen, then they happen. I will always love him and I loved him once. Love doesn’t just go away.”

She added at the time: “We only have a short time on Earth, and once you love someone, I will always love them, you know? And my kids are just so happy and they’re so taken care of.”

In addition to coparenting Hank IV and Alijah, former model Wilkinson found a second career as a realtor. She’s chronicled her real estate business on her two-season Kendra Sells Hollywood reality TV show as she tries to sell luxurious properties in California. (Both seasons of Kendra Sells Hollywood are currently streaming on Max.)

Related: Stars Who've Battled Mental Health Issues Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jon Hamm, Carrie Fisher, and Ashley Judd are among the many celebrities who've admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder

“It just really makes me feel good about myself when I close deals,” she explained to Us. “And my kids are proud of me when I do that. They won’t be proud of me if I bring in some strange dude [I’m seeing]. It’s just, like, they’re proud of me for closing deals and that’s what I wanna continue. I’m really grateful for this chance I’m getting in my life, so I don’t really know if I date someone … it’s, like, I wouldn’t wanna take away from this great experience for like, you know, like a date or something.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Wilkinson — who has not further detailed her anxiety attack — has previously been candid about her mental health struggles. She recalled in June that her divorce from Baskett coupled with the cancelation of her Kendra On Top series “triggered my depression.”

“I went through a divorce, lost everything I knew, which was my TV show. I had a TV show every year until my divorce,” Wilkinson told Melissa Gorga on her “On Display” podcast earlier this summer. “Then my divorce happened and all of a sudden, now I’m left with no marriage, I’m left with no show, I had to move into a little house — I didn’t understand what was going on and all of a sudden I had to do some intense healing.”