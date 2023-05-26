Get ready for some real talk. Kendra Wilkinson revealed that she and her ex Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal Hefner, will share an emotional conversation on season 2 of Kendra Sells Hollywood.

“We had an eye to eye,” the former Playboy Playmate, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the new season of her Max reality show. “We had a real, you know, woman-to-woman talk about the past and about life and how we feel about everything.”

Before her marriage to ex-husband Hank Baskett, Wilkinson dated the late Playboy magazine founder for several years and starred on the E! series The Girls Next Door from 2005 to 2010. During their relationship, Hefner also dated Playmates Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt.

The publisher proposed to his third wife, Crystal, 37, in 2010. While she called things off five days ahead of their June 2011 wedding, they later reconciled and tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in 2012 when he was 86 and she was 26 years old. Hugh died at the age of 91 in September 2017 after suffering cardiac arrest and respiratory failure.

Wilkinson went on to call Crystal a “very nice person” and shared that they have bonded over their shared interest in real estate.

“I only met her a few times in the past, but we connected [and] I was really excited when we started talking real estate. It was such a cool connection,” she added. “I’m open to the universe. I’m open to good things … It means that I don’t really like to live in the past. It means that I like to move forward with people that wanna move forward.”

Since her time in the Playboy Mansion, Wilkinson — who shares son Hank, 13, and daughter Alijah, 9, with Baskett, 40 — has been candid about the ups and downs of being part of Playboy. However, she told Us that she and other former Playmates “can’t deny our past,” adding, “There’s a lot that happened. But, you know, we’re all evolving as people, as women. And I think that to look after each other in ways is really important, and, you know, to support each other. … As long as we keep moving forward, I think that we have a chance at just healing with each other.”

Nowadays, the Kendra alum is focused on her career as a real estate agent, which is the focus of her series Kendra Sells Hollywood. “Season 2 is definitely so different from season 1,” she teased of the show’s new episodes. “It’s a journey. Season 1 was just getting into the door of the real estate office and getting to know the people I’m working with. Season 2 was about truly starting the business and selling my first house.”

She continued: “I worked so hard for a long time to get to this place. And selling that house was a reward for everything. All the healing, all the work, everything I’ve been doing. And it’s just really paid off.”

The first two episodes of Kendra Sells Hollywood season 2 premiere on Max on Thursday, May 26, with new episodes airing weekly through June 9.

