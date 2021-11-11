Leave it in the past! As Kendra Wilkinson looks toward her future, the reality star revealed her thoughts on Holly Madison still discussing their past Playboy days.

“It doesn’t make sense. None of it makes sense,” Wilkinson, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 9, while promoting her new show Kendra Sells Hollywood. “Because I’m living my life, I’ve done my work and [I feel] God blessed, I don’t really know what to say or do.”

The Kendra on Top alum, who moved into the mansion in 2004, noted that she hasn’t spoken to the Holly’s World alum, 41, in 10 years, adding, “I don’t even know them. I’m just living my life.”

Wilkinson and Madison’s time in the Playboy mansion was previously documented on The Girls Next Door, which aired from 2005 to 2010.

Following their individual departures from the late Hugh Hefner‘s home, the duo found themselves at odds again when the Down the Rabbit Hole author discussed her time with Hefner and why she was glad she never got pregnant by her ex.

“I knew it was because of him. I was healthy. He was just too old,” Madison, who dated the founder of Playboy magazine from 2001 to 2008, said during an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in April. “When I had first gotten into that situation and something happened in my mind that first night I had sex, where I felt like, ‘OK, I did that. I, like, breached my own boundaries and I wasn’t comfortable with it. Now I have to make this situation into something.’ I almost locked myself into this box.”

During the interview, the Oregon native claimed that Wilkinson lied during an appearance on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! in 2014 about moving in with the late editor-in-chief without having sex with him.

“I had to sleep with him first,” Madison said at the time. “I’m not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him.”

The California native responded to the comments that same month, writing via Instagram that “times have changed,” adding, “I forgive and have kids to love and focus on.”

Crystal Hefner, who was married to Hugh from 2012 until his death in 2017, weighed in on the drama by suggesting a reunion could lead to a reconciliation.

“Let’s talk about it, let’s stop hating each other and, like, all sit down and just hash it out. That would be interesting,” Crystal, 35, shared with Us in April. “Because I have a feeling we will have so much in common and we would all be friends, but because we all hate each other for apparently no reason. I mean, how many people on the planet share this common experience? Not many. So, my hope is for us all to have a red table talk and just see how it goes.”

Wilkinson, for her part, called the idea “so cute” but not something she would be up for. Looking back at her time in the mansion, the model admitted that she wasn’t planning to return to that portion of her life.

“That’s, like, thinking about college or something. Like, OK, you had a good time, but you’re here now,” she told Us. “I don’t really dwell. I don’t really think about it now. I’d rather go grocery shopping for my next recipe for my kids. You know? Like, I’m such a nerd now. I forget that I was in Playboy. I forget it. I forget everything other than if someone brings it up where it’s a part of the narrative.”

Wilkinson, who shares Hank Jr., 11, and Alijah, 7, with ex-husband Hank Baskett, is now focused on breaking into the real estate world in her upcoming show.

“The start of my show and the start of filming was [also] the start of my new … journey,” she detailed. “It all worked. I now started my new career in real estate with [Douglas Elliman Real Estate], the best real estate company in the world. I went right into the best of the best.”

For the TV personality, moving on meant finding something new and exciting to add to her life.

“I just [had] to really reinvent myself here and I really have to do the real work. I’m ready for it. I’m so excited to do the work and use my brain,” she added.

Kendra Sells Hollywood premieres exclusively on Discovery+ Wednesday, November 17.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi