While it’s unlikely Kendra Wilkinson and Holly Madison will ever share the small screen again, the former Girls Next Door costars certainly have a lot to work out.

After the 41-year-old Down the Rabbit Hole author refuted Wilkinson’s claims that they didn’t have to have sex with Hugh Hefner before they moved into the Playboy Mansion, the former Kendra on Top star fired back.

“Dude… it’s 2021 😂,” Wilkinson commented on E! News’ Instagram post about Madison’s recent interview. “Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on.”

After one person asked the real estate agent why she’s “always hating” on Madison, Wilkinson responded, “How am I hating. She’s [the] one out there. I’m all love now baby.”

While Madison dated Hefner from 2001 to 2008, Wilkinson moved into the mansion in 2004. The Holly’s World alum opened up about her time with the Playboy founder during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday, April 7.

“I had to sleep with him first,” Madison said of moving in with Hefner, who died in September 2017 at the age of 91. “I’m not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him.”

After another social media user took Madison’s side on Wednesday, Wilkinson replied, “OK if you believe this will help women then I will try to understand. I wish I had more time with Holly to understand this side … I wish her the best in life and this helps heal her.”

During her appearance on the Barstool Sports’ podcast, the Las Vegas resident detailed the “boring basic sex” she had with Hefner, adding that she’s grateful she never got pregnant during her time as one of his girlfriends.

“I knew it was because of him. I was healthy. He was just too old,” Madison said. “When I had first gotten into that situation and something happened in my mind that first night I had sex, where I felt like, ‘Ok I did that. I like breached my own boundaries and I wasn’t comfortable with it. Now I have to make this situation into something.’ I almost locked myself into this box.”

Madison went on to marry Pasquale Rotella and welcome daughter Rainbow Aurora, 8, and son Forest Leonardo, 4. The twosome split in 2018 after five years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2019. Wilkinson, meanwhile, shares son Hank Jr., 11, and Alijah, 6, with ex-husband Hank Baskett.