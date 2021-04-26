Moving on from the drama! Crystal Hefner is weighing in on a possible reconciliation between her, Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt.

“Let’s talk about it, let’s stop hating each other and, like, all sit down and just hash it out. That would be interesting,” Hefner, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly. “Because I have a feeling we will have so much in common and we would all be friends, but because we all hate each other for apparently no reason. I mean, how many people on the planet share this common experience? Not many. So, my hope is for us all to have a red table talk and just see how it goes.”

Hefner revealed that she sided with Wilkinson, 35, in her reignited feud with Madison, 44, because she admired the Kendra on Top alum’s “spunk” and disinterest in fighting about the past.

The feud resurfaced when the Down the Rabbit Hole author mentioned their joint time in the mansion during an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in early April.

Madison claimed that Wilkinson wasn’t being honest when she stated that she moved in with the late Hugh Hefner before having sex with him — something Wilkinson said during her time on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! in 2014. “I’m not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him,” Madison said.

“Dude… it’s 2021 😂,” Wilkinson fired back in a comment on E! News’ Instagram post about Madison’s interview. “Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on.”

Crystal added her own thoughts on the situation at the time in a post on the MeWe app, saying, “I was at the mansion for a DECADE almost four years ago now and these ladies and their drama were there years before that. I side with Kendra here.”

The Arizona native added, “Not sure why these women who shared an incredibly uncommon and rare experience (that will never be repeated in our lifetimes) can’t get along? Maybe for the same reasons Holly and Bridget despise me for absolutely NO reason. I hope one day we can all get along and compare experiences.”

While Madison dated Hugh from 2001 to 2008, Wilkinson moved into the mansion in 2004. Crystal was married to the Playboy founder from 2012 until his death in 2017.

Hoping to leave the drama in the past, Crystal wants to see her relationship with the Holly’s World alum move in a more positive direction.

“I have ideas here and there, certain things that I was forced to say on the show that maybe upset her. It’s just silly little things, but I’ve just been taken too personally,” she told Us. “But we’ve never had a conversation. We have a mutual friend too, and I’m like, whenever Holly wants to have a conversation with me and it’s just completely ignored. So, maybe we will and maybe we won’t.”

Crystal, who is launching her own podcast in June, also reflected on her first impression of Marquardt, 47, when the duo were filming the reality series The Girls Next Door together in 2009.

“We filmed season six of The Girls Next Door, which I was just thrown into. I was like 21 or 22, we got paid nothing and we had to film on camera with these girls. I remember Bridget showing up to the mansion and … she wouldn’t even look at me. She wouldn’t even speak to me,” she told Us.

She continued: “And it’s like, I’m sorry, you chose to leave. She chose. So, I’m just here and then as soon as the camera started rolling, then she would speak to me. And then as soon as the camera shut off, she would go back to not speaking to me.”

Following her time in the Playboy mansion, Crystal sparked a romance with Nathan Levi in July 2020. Hugh’s widow shared with Us that Levi, 32, has “been really good” to her, which she appreciates.

Madison, for her part, went on to marry Pasquale Rotella and welcome daughter Rainbow Aurora, 8, and son Forest Leonardo, 4. The twosome split in 2018 after five years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2019.

Marquardt has been in a relationship with director Nicholas Carpenter since 2008. The couple got engaged in 2015.

Wilkinson, meanwhile, shares son Hank Jr., 11, and daughter Alijah, 6, with ex-husband Hank Baskett.

With reporting by Diana Cooper