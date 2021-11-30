Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett’s Best Coparenting Moments Over the Years

Keeping it cordial for their kids! Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett have been coparenting their two children since their 2018 split.

The former couple tied the knot in June 2009 at the Playboy Mansion. Their son, Hank, and daughter Alijah were born in December 2009 and May 2014, respectively.

The Kendra Sells Hollywood star announced her split from the Philadelphia Eagles athlete in an April 2018 Instagram post after Us Weekly broke the news, writing, “Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. … U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny.”

The former Playboy model was focused on “taking care of her babies,” her friend Jessica Hall exclusively told Us following the divorce.

“She’s way focused,” the actress said in June 2019. “I’ve never seen her be such a good mom as she is now and she’s working at it. I get a lot of advice [from her] because her kids are older and her parenting skills — she’s just evolving. I can’t even say enough good things about her being a mom right now because she’s just killing it and she’s doing it on her own, and I’m just really proud of her.”

Two years later, a source exclusively told Us that the exes were “coparenting really well” amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “They have been for a while now. … Kendra has been staying busy and positive during the quarantine.”

The insider added in May 2020: “Kendra isn’t a dramatic person and puts her kids first and doesn’t think outside noise is worth fighting over. She has her weeks on and off with the kids and she’s just happy her kids are healthy and in a great place.”

Another source told Us three months later that the duo were “cordial” and “in a really good spot” while raising their kids.

“Hank is out of the picture in terms of a romantic relationship, but they have a good thing going when it comes to the kids,” the insider said in August 2020. “They switch off week to week with them.”

Keep scrolling to read Wilkinson’s quotes about coparenting with Baskett over the years.