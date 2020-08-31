Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are doing better than ever two years after calling it quits, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Kendra and Hank have been very cordial and are in a really good spot with coparenting,” the source says. “Hank is out of the picture in terms of a romantic relationship, but they have a good thing going when it comes to the kids. They switch off week to week with them.”

Us broke the news in April 2018 that Wilkinson, 35, and Baskett, 37, called it quits. In their divorce filing, the twosome listed their date of separation as January 1, 2018. They share 10-year-old son Hank IV and 6-year-old daughter Alijah. According to the insider, the Girls Next Door alum, who was briefly linked to DJ Friese, is still single. A second source confirmed to Us that Wilkinson wasn’t seeing anyone seriously after she was spotted with a mystery man in Los Angeles.

“Kendra isn’t a dramatic person and puts her kids first and doesn’t think outside noise is worth fighting over,” the insider told Us in April. “She wasn’t spending all her free time with him and she [wasn’t] super optimistic in terms of where their ‘relationship’ [was] going. [He] didn’t impact her role as a mom or relationship with her kids.”

The first source adds, “Kendra is focused on mom stuff and real estate.”

Wilkinson announced in June that she passed her real estate exam.

“What I’ve been working on during quarantine finally paid off by passing my California real estate exam on the first try,” the former Playboy model wrote via Instagram, thanking her two kids for their support. “Was so nervous I couldn’t even sleep one minute but I did it and now I can breathe and celebrate my hard work.”

A month later, Wilkinson revealed she has joined Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, at his luxury real estate agency. In addition to watching Umansky’s career on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Bravo has featured the company on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles with agents James Harris and David Parnes.

“So excited to join The Agency!! Let’s gooooo!!” Wilkinson wrote in July via Instagram. “My new boss.”

That same month, she teased her “first time back on camera in years.”

The Kendra on Top alum added, “Stay tuned. 😊”