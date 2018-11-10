Kendra Wilkinson posted a message on social media on Saturday, November 10, telling estranged husband Hank Baskett he’s doing a “great job” as he helps fight fires in L.A.

“The kids and I are so proud of @TheHankBaskett for going out and helping put out fires around Calabasas,” the Kendra on Top star, 33, wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “He saved many homes without the people probably even knowing. Great job Hank!”

As previously reported, deadly wildfires have swept across Northern and Southern California with the Woolsey fire devastating Malibu, Westlake Village and Thousand Oaks as it roars toward the ocean and forces evacuations. Two people were reportedly killed in Malibu on Friday, November 9, while nine died in the fast-moving Camp fire in Northern California.

Wilkinson and the couple’s two kids, Hank Jr., 8, and Alijah, 4, are among the 250,000 people forced to leave their homes as the Woolsey fire spread in several directions across 70,000 acres.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary lost their home, while stars including Cher, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Alyssa Milano and Lady Gaga were evacuated. Caitlyn Jenner was thought to have lost her home but later learned that it had been spared, while the Bachelor mansion was also in a burn area.

Wilkinson shared an Instagram video of her kids roughhousing on a hotel bed along with the caption “2 days evacuated” and shared another photo of herself and Hank Jr. wearing masks due to the smoke. “Thank you to all the men and women who are out there putting their lives at risk to keep us safe,” she wrote on Friday, November 9, adding the hashtag #heroes.

The former Playboy model and the NFL star, 36, split earlier this year with Wilkinson filing for divorce in April.

“I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. … Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

They settled the details of their divorce earlier this week and are now waiting for a judge to sign off and finalize the agreement, including custody of their children.

