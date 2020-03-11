How Meghan Markle Closed Out Her Final Royal Engagement

The end of an era. Meghan Markle’s life as a royal has officially changed course after concluding her final engagement under her senior position — and she gave an inside look at this momentous occasion before putting this chapter behind her.

In a new Harper’s Bazaar feature published on Wednesday, March 11, the 38-year-old Suits alum was shadowed by the publication’s royal editor-at-large Omid Scobie at Buckingham Palace, where she met with 22 students that the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) honored with scholarships. (Meghan is a patron to the ACU, an organization with a commitment to bettering society through higher education.)

The Harper’s Bazaar journalist noted how prepared Meghan was for the occasion as she conversed with the scholars. The California native said, “I think it’s so important to actually engage with people. I care about these things!”

During the event, Meghan had a conversation about her and Prince Harry’s interest in sustainable travel with a female PhD student from Kenya. “During our travels to Botswana and different parts of Africa, we’ve seen the link between tourism and how much money is going outside of the country instead of back to communities,” Meghan said, according to the publication. “There has to be a symbiotic relationship.”

Meghan continued by revealing an interesting tidbit about her travels in Botswana with the 35-year-old British Army vet, adding, “When we go to Botswana, we grab a backpack and pitch a tent! It’s not much, but that’s how we like it!”

On January 8, Meghan and Harry announced their departure from their senior royal positions. The couple noted at the time that they would work to become financially independent while splitting their time between Canada and the U.K.

The parents of 10-month-old Archie had a jam-packed schedule in the days leading up to their final royal engagement. Harry attended a summit for his Travalyst initiative on February 26, the couple both appeared at the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5 and Meghan stopped by an International Women’s Day event on March 8.

Together, Meghan and Harry reunited with royals, including Prince William and Duchess Kate, for Commonwealth Day Service at the Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, March 9.

Last month, a source revealed to Us Weekly exclusively how the couple have adapted to life in Canada with their son. “Harry and Meghan escaped the chaos back home and are genuinely happy,” the insider said on February 19. “They’re really enjoying Canada; it’s a completely different world from what they’re used to in London.”