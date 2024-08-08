He’s just a tween now, but one day, Prince George will become King of England. And preparing the future monarch 11, for the throne is “a hard job” for his dad and mum Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton.

The couple is “gradually” introducing things into George’s life, royal author Robert Jobson told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his new book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales. They “don’t want to freak him out.”

Jobson noted that George has been part of royal family photo calls and “situations where the press are there” so he can get a sense of what his eventual job will look like.

“I think it was very important that he played that part as a page boy at the King’s coronation,” Jobson told Us of George. “It gave him a real sense of what the grandeur and all the expectation. I thought that was quite important actually for George.”

Related: Prince George's Royal Life in Photos Through the Years See Prince George's most adorable moments so far, from his birth in London, England, on July 22, 2013, to his international adventures and beyond!

The author praised William and Kate, both 42, for allowing their eldest son to have a “special and clever” part of grandfather King Charles III’s May 2023 coronation ceremony. (The couple also share daughter Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.)

Jobson speculated that the Prince of Wales is looking back at his own childhood when it comes to teaching his son about assuming the throne one day. (William is next in the line of succession with George coming second.)

“Spending more time with his grandfather, who’s actually doing the job, doesn’t then necessarily freak George out,” Jobson explained.

Jobson also discussed William and George’s close bond over their Aston Villa soccer team fandom.

“I think George loves going to the football [matches],” the writer shared. “You can see him look at his dad all the time and his genuine celebrations.”

For William specifically, Jobson explained that it’s “really important” George enjoys things that he’s interested in and “not just go because he’s the prince.”

Related: See Prince William and Kate's Kids' Birthday Portraits Over the Years Princess Kate and Prince William have marked each of their children’s birthdays over the years with new portraits. The sweet tradition began when their eldest son, Prince George, celebrated his first year in July 2014. The little one walked in the photo taken by John Stillwell, looking all grown up in Petit Bateau denim overalls, […]

William and George were photographed at the English FA Cup final in May, wearing matching suits as they sat in a private box at Wembley Stadium.

“I think that when he dresses up the same as dad … probably he wants to wear a tie because his dad’s wearing a tie. That’s the reality. It’s what happens when little boys, they’re looking up to their dad,” Jobson said of the father-daughter duo. “He looks after him, he watches him all the time, whispers his ear the appropriate way.”

Jobson said it’s obvious that George has “been given all that sort of management” from the royal family.

“But it’s still wonderful to see that they’re not the perfect parents,” he added.