Royal romance! Prince William and Duchess Kate are busy parents, but they still found time to celebrate Valentine’s Day, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“William surprised Kate with a huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day,” the source says of the Duke of Cambridge, 39, and his wife, 40. “He handwrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother.”

The couple’s three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — also helped make the day special, giving their parents “handmade Valentine’s cards” that they crafted at school.

Queen Elizabeth II‘s grandson and the Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot in April 2011 after eight years of dating. The duo met in 2001 while attending the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

“Obviously, we both have a very fun time together, both have a very good sense of humor about things,” William told The Telegraph in 2010 after the twosome got engaged. “We’re down to Earth, we take the mickey out of each other a lot and she’s got plenty of habits that make me laugh that I tease her about.”

Now that the pair have been married for more than a decade, they’re less interested in “extravagant” Valentine’s celebrations, the insider tells Us.

“William and Kate are homebodies, so their date nights tend to be chill,” the source adds. “They’ll watch Netflix and documentaries when the children are in bed, order takeout, play Scrabble and enjoy a few glasses of wine. For them, it’s the simple things in life that count.”

Though the former RAF pilot isn’t likely to make a reservation at a buzzy restaurant, the insider notes that it’s not because he isn’t romantic.

While William can’t stop gushing about his wife’s impeccable skills as a mother, he recently joked that he’s not sure he wants to add a fourth child to the family. When Kate cradled a baby at a January visit to a hospital in England, the prince quipped to the staff, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!”

After the duchess returned the little girl to her parents, William joked to his wife, “Don’t take her with you!”

