Whatever it takes! The competitors at the Winter Dew Tour 2020 will stop at nothing to keep themselves cozy on the slopes.

As some of the best skiers and snowboarders prepared to take on the competition at the four-day winter sports festival, Julia Marino, Ståle Sandbech and more revealed how they stay warm during their events.

“Just layer up until you’re a big marshmallow and you can’t move or snowboard anymore,” Sandbech, 26, said in between events in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Skier Cassie Sharpe pulled out all the stops, explaining her key to keeping warm is using boot heaters and piling on base layers of clothing.

Other than focusing on avoiding frostbite, most of these top-tier winter athletes try not to have much going through their heads as they soar through the air.

“You don’t want to be thinking about too much because if you’re thinking about something like, ‘Oh gosh, I hope I land back in the halfpipe,’ that’s normally a bad sign,” Olympian Louie Vito said. “It goes by pretty fast, you’re doing a lot of stuff in the air. So there’s no time to be really pondering anything.”

This year, the Winter Dew Tour added brand new events and disciplines designed specifically to showcase the strongest female athletes in their fields.

“Women are no strangers to the Dew Tour as an integral part of the foundation that make up our event’s heart and soul since the event’s inception,” Courtney Gresik, the vice president and general manager of Dew Tour, said in a press release before the competition kicked off on Thursday, February 6. “We are immensely proud to elevate our event to the next level this year with the addition of four new disciplines for these extremely talented women and have no doubt that they will put on an exciting show for the fans as they have always done.”

The annual winter sports extravaganza will put its new talent on display during a special Women of Dew Tour show airing on NBC on Saturday, February 15, at 2:30 p.m. ET.