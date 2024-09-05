How Travis Kelce Really Feels About Being Taylor Swift’s ‘Arm Candy’

Travis Kelce was already one of the most high-profile players in the NFL before last summer. But when he started dating Taylor Swift during the offseason, he went from famous-in-sports-circles to a global celebrity.

Lately, Kelce, 34, has been a Kansas City Chiefs tight end by day and Swift arm candy by night. He’s just fine with that.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Kelce opened up about what it’s like to date one of the most famous people in the world — and how it’s impacted his family.

“It’s the life I chose, I guess. I have fun with it,” he said. The interview took place on the set of a Pepsi commercial shoot, and the full gladiator gear he wore added extra emphasis to the word “fun.”

In addition to more sponsorship opportunities, Kelce’s relationship has come with a new set of fans who wouldn’t have gravitated toward the NFL if not for Swift. Asked why he thinks Swifties are rooting for him now, he said he hoped it is because they see him as authentic.

“I would hope it’s because they see I’m just a genuinely good person and I love what I do and I love doing it with the people that I do it with,” he said. “I’d rather give everybody happiness and something to cheer about than otherwise.”

His increased profile has also affected those closest to him. His brother, Jason, who spent his entire 12-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles, has been thrust further into the spotlight as well, spurred by the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast. Jason’s wife, Kylie, has embraced her elevated platform, often appearing on the podcast and doing the media rounds to talk about her work with the Eagles Autism foundation, or simply to roast her husband and brother-in-law. Their mother, Donna, has become something of a celebrity herself, often appearing with Swift at her son’s games.

“Everybody’s loving it,” Travis shared. “Mama Kels, she’s having so much fun, I think my dad is slowly getting more comfortable with it and Jason has always been a pro at it.”

Travis also touched on the emotional moment at his brother’s retirement press conference last March when cameras caught him wiping tears from his face.

“I’m forever grateful for who my brother is in my life,” he said. “He’s always been the one I can just lean on. So a moment like that where he finally called it quits and hung it up, it was definitely one of the most emotional moments I’ve had with him.”

Travis and his Chiefs begin their quest for a third straight Super Bowl ring on Thursday night, September 5 when they host the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift is rumored to attend, although nothing has been confirmed.