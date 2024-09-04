Your account
Jason Kelce Says It Was ‘So Embarrassing’ When ‘A Fart Squeezed Out’ on 2nd Date With Wife Kylie

By
Jason and Kylie Kelce Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video

Jason Kelce knew his connection with Kylie Kelce was “different” after she laughed off his embarrassing moment on their second date.

“Well, the first swipe, [I knew] she was the most beautiful person I’d ever seen on [Tinder], so that’s why it was different right away,” Jason, 36, recalled during an appearance on the Tuesday, September 3, episode of “The Pivot” podcast. “Then you start messaging and you start talking and you’re vibing and yeah, like, ‘This girl is really cool,’ and then you meet in person.”

Jason met Kylie, now 32, at Buffalo Billiards in Philadelphia, where he was “in bad shape” after drinking too much at that night’s Philadelphia Eagles holiday party (and needed then-teammate Beau Allen to fireman-carry him home). Luckily, Jason was able to convince Kylie to join him for a second date.

“We went ice skating and then we just kept hanging out,” he said. “The more you talk in person, the more you really realize that there’s a lot of common values and principles  and the things that we both want out of life are matching up.”

While Jason knew his connection with Kylie was special, he had to get past a few “embarrassing” hurdles on the first two dates.

“I know I embarrassed myself on the second date too, because we’re going ice skating and I’m tying my skates and the moment I sit down, a fart squeezed out,” Jason quipped. “Not good, and luckily she laughed at that.”

He continued, “And I’m not a repetitive farter, but it was so embarrassing and she laughed, and I was like, ‘Alright, we’ll be fine.’ If she can laugh, we’ll be good.’”

Jason and Kylie’s relationship only grew stronger before they wed in April 2018. They later welcomed daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 19 months. During the podcast episode, Jason stressed that being a husband and father were among his top priorities over his career. (Jason, who retired from the Eagles in March, now works as an analyst for Monday Night Football and cohosts his “New Heights” podcast with brother Travis Kelce.)

“If there’s one thing that keeps me grounded and keeps me knowledgeable of who I am, she’s the anchor that anchors the whole thing,” Jason gushed. “I’m very fortunate that I have her in my life and that I get to take advantage of somebody who is so supremely confident in who they are.”

