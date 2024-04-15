Kylie Kelce is reminiscing about her wedding day as she celebrates her 6th anniversary with Jason Kelce.

“6 years since we said ‘I do’ 🥰,” Kylie, 32, wrote via Instagram Story alongside a black and white photo of her and Jason, 36, on their wedding day.

She also shared a snap of the couple’s late dog, Winnie, adorned with a flower collar during their April 2018 nuptials. “…with the cutest flower girl ever,” Kylie wrote alongside the photo.

Last month, Kylie mourned the loss of their beloved Winnie via Instagram. “When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled ‘Gods gift to earth.’ It was images of Irish Wolfhouds that I had collected from Google,” Kylie wrote on March 14 alongside a carousel of photos of Winnie, including a sweet snap of Jason and the wolfhound. “I had fallen in love with the breed when I was a young and never let my fascination with them fade. It all lead me to Winnie and holy sh*t did she live up to the hype. She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more.”

She added: “I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace. I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child.”

Kylie and Jason also share another Irish Wolfhound, Baloo, and are parents to three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 13 months.

After meeting on Tinder, the former Eagles Center tied the knot with Kylie in Philadelphia on April 15, 2018 — yet their path to the altar was anything but smooth sailing. In September 2023, Jason recalled getting too drunk and falling asleep during the couple’s first date on his and Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. However, Jason still knew that he had met the love of his life that night.

“[I] definitely fell asleep,” Jason said on the podcast. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know [she] was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life. It was love at first sight. … I didn’t [believe in love at first sight] until I met [her] and it was like fireworks exploded at the door the moment she walked into Buffalo Billiards.”

In the midst of anniversary celebrations and the loss of a beloved pet, the couple is also still grappling with Jason’s retirement from the NFL after 13 years with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jason tearfully announced his retirement during a March 4 press conference, during which he thanked Kylie for her support, recalling their Tinder meet-cute. He also thanked the city of Philadelphia, right outside of which he, Kylie and their three daughters call home.

“It has always been a goal of mine to play my whole career in one city. I couldn’t have dreamt a better one and a better fit if I tried,” he said. “I don’t know what’s next, but I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await, and I know that I carry with me the lessons for my time here and that forever we shall all share the bond of being Philadelphians.”