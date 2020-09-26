Howie Mandel 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

America’s Got Talent’s Howie Mandel has some secret talents of his own — but don’t expect him to spill what they are. They’re a secret for a reason, he exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly. However, the NBC show’s judge, 64, did open up about his favorite hobbies, the best meals he makes and the celebrity he fanboyed over. Want to know more? Scroll down to learn 25 things you might have not known about Mandel.

1. My first job was [working] a paper route [when] I was 12.

2. I’ve been married for 40 years, and if you ask [my wife, Terry] what the secret is, it’s that I’m not [home often].

3. I met David Dobrik through my son, Alex, who’s also an influencer. He put me on TikTok.

4. [My] DIY video [on the app] ended up causing a conspiracy theory as to how I was kidnapped. I don’t really understand what I’m doing, and I can’t think that what I’m doing is bringing honor to the Mandel family name, but I’m not going to stop.

5. I still think my TikTok [videos] are terrible. I have a lot to work on.

6. I don’t have an acumen for the kitchen, so the best meal I make is toast.

7. The other meal I make the best is a Pop-Tart!

8. I love reading pamphlets, like the ones at the doctor’s office. I don’t love books because of my ADHD.

9. I love Rihanna.

10. The place you would find me on Sunday? The same place that I was on Saturday and the same place I’m going to be on Monday — just in my house. I’m not leaving.

11. I [fanboyed when I] got to watch [the late] Richard Pryor live at The Comedy Store [in Los Angeles].

12. I think the ability to be open about mental health is important. And [so is] knowing that you’re not in this alone.

13. My favorite splurge, which I wore once, was a hazmat suit.

14. My favorite room in my home is the kitchen. I can eat; there’s a TV; and there’s a phone. I don’t need any other room.

15. My favorite act ever on America’s Got Talent is [spoken word poet] Brandon Leake. I think he’s changing the world. He is so timely.

16. I’ve always loved Mick Jagger. I go to every [Rolling Stones] concert. I’m fascinated by his energy, uniqueness and originality.

17. My best subjects in school were math and science because it made sense.

18. English and literature were my worst. We would have to read a poem and then write an essay on what it meant to us and why. And I’d write 10 pages on what it meant to me and why, and I’d get it back marked wrong.

19. I have high cholesterol and if you don’t maintain it effectively [it can lead] to heart disease and stroke. [So], we created Take Cholesterol to Heart. It‘ll benefit your life and health.

20. The last show I went to before [lockdown] was Santana.

21. I have four secret talents. Are they going to stay secret and hidden? Yes, that’s why I’m not going to share them.

22. I always have the TV on 24/7.

23. I love washing my hands.

24. I live creatively. If something strikes me funny, [I’ll write] it down. I like thinking of ideas — even [ones] I could never pursue.

25. Dealing with OCD and ADHD is an everyday struggle.

For tips on how to make heart health a priority, visit takecholesteroltoheart.com.