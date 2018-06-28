Hugh Grant’s wife drove off into the sunset on their honeymoon, but he wasn’t the one in the car with her!

The Love Actually actor, 57, and wife Anna Eberstein embarked on a Parisian vacation after exchanging vows, but things took a turn in the wrong direction after an altercation with a taxi driver.

“I had a terrible fight with a taxi driver in Paris the other day. I always have a fight with a taxi driver in Paris. They’re not very nice, truth be told. But this one was bad. I was on my honeymoon,” Grant recalled during his Wednesday, June 27, appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I didn’t have any cash and I said, ‘Does your little machine for cards work?’ He said, ‘Oh, oui, oui.’ But then when we got to the place it didn’t work. So he said, ‘Where’s the cash?’ I said, ‘I haven’t got any.’”

The Notting Hill star proceed to have a “terrible fight” with the driver after he tried withdrawing money from a malfunctioning ATM. “I panicked and I said to my new wife, ‘Get out of the car, get out of the car. We’re just gonna…’ It was only six Euros or something and then the taxi driver said, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘Well your machine doesn’t work so we’re not paying’ at which point he kidnapped her!” Grant exclaimed. “He drove off with my wife. It was a real downer on our honeymoon. My wife is resentful to this day because she says, ‘Why didn’t you run after the car?’ And I said, ‘Well, it was going at 50 miles an hour. What’s the point?’ But it wasn’t a good look that I just sauntered after it.”

The British hunk and Eberstein, 39, tied the knot in London on May 25 nearly two weeks after welcoming their third child together (They also share son John, 5, and a 2-year-old daughter whose name has not yet been revealed.)

Grant opened up about married life while speaking to the Today show’s Savannah Guthrie earlier on Wednesday. “You don’t think I’m too young?” he teased. “No, it’s really nice. I can’t pretend it isn’t. I should have done it before! But I’m just lucky, I’m lucky. I’ve got a great wife. I love her, yeah.”

The A Very English Scandal star is also dad to daughter Tabitha, 6, and son Felix, 5, with receptionist Tinglan Hong.

