Hugh Grant: I Should Have Married Anna Eberstein Sooner

Hugh Grant is happier than ever! The British actor raved about his relationship with wife Anna Eberstein and revealed that he regrets not having tied the not sooner.

“You don’t think I’m too young?” the 57-year-old actor joked during his Today show appearance on Wednesday, June 27. “No, it’s really nice. I can’t pretend it isn’t. I should have done it before! But I’m just lucky, I’m lucky. I’ve got a great wife. I love her, yeah.”

Grant and Eberstein, 39, exchanged vows on May 25 in London nearly two months after welcoming their third child together. They also share son John, 5, and a 2-year-old daughter whose name has not yet been made public. The Notting Hill star also shares daughter Tabitha, 6, and son Felix, 5, with receptionist Tinglan Hong.

While chatting with Today’s Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday, the Love, Actually actor opened up about the difficulties he faces traveling with a slew of toddlers.

“It’s unspeakable,” he teased. “And then you go through that moral torment of, ‘Do I actually travel with them or do I make an excuse so they have to go with their mom or nanny?’ I’ve done it, I’ve done it, because you feel so smug when you get to the other end. You’ve done your bit.”

Grant’s former flame Elizabeth Hurley made headlines in March for accidentally disclosing that Eberstein had given birth. “I’m very lucky that 31 years into our friendship, he’s still my best friend in the whole world. He’s a really great guy,” The Royals actress, 53, told E! News of her boyfriend of 13 years whom she split from in 2000. “I see him a lot; I speak to him a lot. You know, he’s now a father of five, he has five kids and he’s a great dad.”

The actress clarified her comments during her visit to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen two days later, confirming Grant and Eberstein’s happy news. “He had another one last week. He has five,” the Austin Powers star said. “He was over 50 when he spawned them all! He’s an enchanting dad.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!