His smile says it all. Hugh Grant grinned happily as he stepped out with new wife Anna Eberstein on Sunday, May 27, in their first public appearance since getting married.

The newlyweds attended the Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, with the Notting Hill star, 57, wearing a blue shirt and navy pants but ditching the ornate wedding ring he’d worn after tying the knot with the TV producer at London’s Chelsea registry office on Friday, May 25.

Eberstein, who wore a long-sleeve black minidress, was spotted with her understated wedding band as they walked around the track.

Grant and his bride were pictured hand in hand outside the registry office, which is located near Grant’s London home, on Friday afternoon, with the Swedish born Eberstein, 39, holding the couple’s toddler daughter as they chatted with her parents and two brothers as well as the Music and Lyrics star’s father and brother.

The Bridget Jones’ Diary alum has two children, Felix and Tabitha, from a previous relationship with Tinglan Hong and shares three children with his wife — son John, 5, their 2-year-old daughter, whose name remains unknown, and another child born earlier this year whose sex and name has not been revealed.

Grant’s ex Elizabeth Hurley revealed the arrival of his fifth child in March, telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that fatherhood has changed her close friend for the better. “Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person,” she joked. “It’s improved him. He’s gone up the scale.”

