Hugh Grant clearly had a great time vibing out with Travis Kelce at Night 2 of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London on Saturday, June 22.

The actor, 63, dubbed himself an “aging London Boy” while thanking Swift, 34, for an “incredible” evening at Wembley Stadium with his wife, Anna Eberstein, and one of their daughters.

“Dear @taylorswift13,” Grant began in a Sunday, June 23, X post, “You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing [sic] London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet.”

Grant apparently enjoyed some beverages with Swift’s 34-year-old boyfriend, Kelce, in the VIP tent, as well as some carrots, which he could be seen munching away on in a fan-posted TikTok video. No word yet on whether Grant paired the veggie with “seemingly ranch” dip, which Wembley cheekily placed on the menu for Swift’s run of shows after the singer’s football-watching snack went viral last year. (In an X pic at the time, Swift posed with fans in a private box at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium in front of a plate with chicken tenders and a selection of dipping sauces.)

Either way, any vegetable platters in the VIP tent were enjoyed by a handful of A-list celebrities including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, Greta Gerwig and Tom Cruise. Swift’s family, as well as Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, were also in attendance for the second night in a row.

Jason, 36, sported an Eras Tour T-shirt adorned with Swift’s face as he rocked out to “Shake It Off” with his brother and fellow VIPers. He also thoroughly enjoyed the friendship bracelet trading and even showed off his collection to Kylie, 32, during the previous night’s show via social media footage.

Swift is set to perform one more concert at Wembley on Sunday before jetting off to other stops in Europe this summer. She will return to London on August 15 for five more sold-out shows at the iconic stadium.

“When I was preparing and practicing for the weeks before this, I was thinking about getting to play Wembley Stadium. That’s not remotely normal [and] it is so insane for you to [have] done that for me and for us on the Eras Tour and for my band and for my crew,” Swift told the crowd during her acoustic set on Saturday. “[When] I was thinking about that, you think about just being grateful for all the people who wanted this for you — and that’s all of you here tonight. You clearly thought this was a good idea [and] you wanted this to happen. Blows me away. I’ll spend forever trying to thank you for that.”

Swift’s first London show was attended by none other than the future king of England, Prince William, and his children Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9. (William’s wife, Princess Kate Middleton, and their youngest son, 6-year-old Prince Louis, did not appear to attend.) William, 42, could be seen dancing to “Shake It Off” during the Friday, June 21, show and even shared a photo with Swift and his kids on his royal Instagram page.

“Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening!” he wrote.