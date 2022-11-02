These Slimming, Butt-Lifting Jeans Are a Wardrobe Game-Changer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A pair of jeans that fits Us well is always the wardrobe holy grail. Once you find this unicorn fashion item, it’s hard to wear anything else! There are plenty of different styles and cuts to choose from, but when it comes to showing off our figure, skinnies are the best bet. Sorry, Gen Z!

Now, some people may not favor skinny jeans because they may be a bit too form-fitting, which doesn’t always look flattering or provide a sense of confidence. But with a pair that’s designed as beautifully as these jeans from Hybrid & Company, you can feel snatched and flawless!

Get the Hybrid & Company Butt Lift High Waist Stretch Skinny Jeans for prices starting at $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 31, 2022, but are subject to change.



What these jeans do best is make your butt look fabulous (as many denim options do), and this pair takes it to a completely new level. We’re completely infatuated with the lifting action these jeans provide, and shoppers they feel incredible when these bottoms are on. You even have the option to choose between long, regular and short inseam lengths so they hit exactly where you prefer. The bottoms are high-waisted, and while they’re not technically a pull-on pant, they are just as stretchy and forgiving as your favorite pair of leggings.

These jeans glide on and button up with a regular zipper, plus three buttons at the top of the waistband. They’re available in a variety of different colors and denim washes, and there are even some distressed versions as well if that’s your vibe. Not only are these jeans an absolute hit, they’re also seriously affordable too! If you’re looking for your next go-to pair of skinny jeans or a more put-together alternative to leggings, we think these bottoms are the ultimate item to shop now. Shoppers describe them as exactly as advertised — and what’s better than that? Next stop: A truly flattering fit that’s sure to rake in the compliments!

