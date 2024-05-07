Ian Gelder’s husband, Ben Daniels, is paying tribute to the Game of Thrones actor following his death at age 74.

“It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder,” Daniels wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 7. “Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07.”

Daniels noted that he had stopped working to be a caregiver for Gelder, but said “neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast.”

“He was my absolute rock and we’d been partners for more than 30 years,” Daniels continued. “If we weren’t together we spoke to each other everyday. He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being. He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light. I honestly don’t know what I’ll do without him by my side.”

Daniels said that Gelder “coped with his dreadful illness” with “such bravery, with no self pity. Ever.” Daniels added, “He was remarkable and will be so missed.”

Alongside the message, Daniels shared a selfie of the twosome with a decorated Christmas tree visible in the background. “This pic was taken at Christmas time after I’d got him out of hospital and even though he’d gone through the worst three weeks there you can still see his joy and love shining through,” Daniels wrote. “Rest well my sweet Chianni. Xxxx.”

DPA Management, who represented Gelder, also honored the star via social media. “It was a pleasure to represent Ian Gelder for the latter part of his career,” the DPA Management account wrote via X on Tuesday. “The world will be a lesser place without him in it. Ian was such a lovely person and a wonderful actor. I know he will be hugely missed by all those that loved him and worked alongside him.”

Gelder played Kevan Lannister in 12 episodes of Games of Thrones, among other notable films and TV shows including Doctor Who, Fifteen-Love and His Dark Materials.

Prior to his death, Gelder filmed season 2 of Interview With the Vampire, which premieres on AMC Sunday, May 12. He will portray the vampire Santiago. Later this year, he makes an appearance on season 2 of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.