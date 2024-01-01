Ian Ziering reportedly got into an altercation with several bikers during a drive in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 31.

Ziering, 59, was seen exiting his vehicle on Hollywood Boulevard and approaching a group of people riding minibikes on New Year’s Eve, according to a video obtained by TMZ. The footage showed the actor pushing one rider off their bike before several other bikers assaulted Ziering. He was pushed into a parked car and struck by multiple assailants.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum then ran across the road as multiple riders followed him and continued to throw punches. Onlookers watched as the physical confrontation ended with the bikers leaving the scene and Ziering escaping. Per TMZ, both the bikers and Ziering left the scene after the scuffle.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA on Sunday that officers had responded to the Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue area around 3 p.m. PT. Police received reports that a fight had broken out after bikers were spotted driving recklessly in the area, and the attack is under investigation.

It’s unclear why Ziering engaged with the group of bikers, but his daughter Mia, 12, was in the car with him at the time, which might have contributed to his reaction.

Related: How Jana Kramer and More Stars Rang in 2024 on New Year's Eve The ball is getting ready to drop, and the stars are going all out to ring in 2024. Kelsea Ballerini is celebrating New Year’s Eve from Paris, where she is vacationing with boyfriend Chase Stokes. “Healing the past and falling in love in the present happening in lockstep, unabashedly existing in the art of starting […]

Ziering was spotted hugging his eldest child on Sunday following the altercation, according to photos obtained by TMZ. (Ziering shares Mia and daughter Penna, 10, with ex-wife Erin Ludwig.)

While Ziering has yet to publicly comment on the roadside confrontation, fans have shown him support via social media.

“Dude, I hope you’re OK. I’m proud of you for not backing down,” one user wrote via Instagram on Sunday in the comments section of Ziering’s most recent upload. “I hope they find those people. They should be really easily identify [sic]. Rest up and I hope you’re OK.”

Related: 2023's Highs, Lows and Biggest WTF Moments: Nepo Babies to ‘Barbenheimer’ Angela Bassett “did the thing” in 2023, but she’s not the only star who had Us raising our eyebrows all year long. The year kicked off with a handful of wild moments — from the release of Prince Harry’s Spare to Cocaine Bear’s premiere — but nothing could prepare Hollywood for the rise of Vanderpump […]

In the photo, which was uploaded Friday, December 29, Ziering showed off his outfit of the day, which included a Snoopy hat, sweater and jeans. “#girldad #skincare #fitcheck,” he wrote alongside the selfie.

His followers, however, have used the picture as a way to communicate with the Sharknando star after his attack. “Hope you are OK. Way to hold your own today,” a second user wrote in the comments section.

Us Weekly has reached out to the LAPD and Ziering’s rep for comment.