Celebrity News

Ian Ziering Flees After Biker Attack on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles

By
Ian Ziering Gets Attacked by Bikers During New Year Eve Drive LA
Ian ZieringSteve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ian Ziering reportedly got into an altercation with several bikers during a drive in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 31.

Ziering, 59, was seen exiting his vehicle on Hollywood Boulevard and approaching a group of people riding minibikes on New Year’s Eve, according to a video obtained by TMZ. The footage showed the actor pushing one rider off their bike before several other bikers assaulted Ziering. He was pushed into a parked car and struck by multiple assailants.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum then ran across the road as multiple riders followed him and continued to throw punches. Onlookers watched as the physical confrontation ended with the bikers leaving the scene and Ziering escaping. Per TMZ, both the bikers and Ziering left the scene after the scuffle.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA on Sunday that officers had responded to the Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue area around 3 p.m. PT. Police received reports that a fight had broken out after bikers were spotted driving recklessly in the area, and the attack is under investigation.

It’s unclear why Ziering engaged with the group of bikers, but his daughter Mia, 12, was in the car with him at the time, which might have contributed to his reaction.

Ziering was spotted hugging his eldest child on Sunday following the altercation, according to photos obtained by TMZ. (Ziering shares Mia and daughter Penna, 10, with ex-wife Erin Ludwig.)

Ian Ziering Gets Attacked by Bikers During New Year Eve Drive LA 2
Ian Ziering Spellman/WireImage

While Ziering has yet to publicly comment on the roadside confrontation, fans have shown him support via social media.

“Dude, I hope you’re OK. I’m proud of you for not backing down,” one user wrote via Instagram on Sunday in the comments section of Ziering’s most recent upload. “I hope they find those people. They should be really easily identify [sic]. Rest up and I hope you’re OK.”

In the photo, which was uploaded Friday, December 29, Ziering showed off his outfit of the day, which included a Snoopy hat, sweater and jeans. “#girldad #skincare #fitcheck,” he wrote alongside the selfie.

His followers, however, have used the picture as a way to communicate with the Sharknando star after his attack. “Hope you are OK. Way to hold your own today,” a second user wrote in the comments section.

Us Weekly has reached out to the LAPD and Ziering’s rep for comment.

