Moving forward. Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig have finalized a divorce settlement three years after announcing their split, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s court case was “settled” as of Monday, October 3, according to court documents obtained by Us. A judgment was filed with a Los Angeles County Superior Court on that same date.

The former couple is still waiting on a judge to officially sign off on their written divorce agreement, which is when their marriage will be dissolved once and for all.

The Sharknado star, 58, and his estranged wife, 37, however, have consented to an uncontested dissolution of their union and finalized the terms of the breakdown of their assets and support.

The exes agreed to joint custody of their two daughters, Mia, 11, and Penna, 9, according to the filing. Ziering will also pay child support.

The New Jersey native announced in October 2019 that he and Ludwig parted ways after nine years of marriage.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up,” the BH90210 alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids.”

He vowed that the twosome planned to “continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful coparents.”

Ludwig, for her part, revealed that it was Ziering who “asked for a divorce” on more than one occasion. “After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up,” she wrote in her own Instagram post. “Knowing that I am not the person to make him happy makes the situation feel more peaceful.”

The aesthetic RN added: “The girls and I are doing great and finding gratitude and love in our new life together and rebuilding.”

Less than one week later, the lifestyle blogger filed for divorce in Los Angeles calling for “dissolution with minor children.”

Us confirmed in June 2020 that the Zombie Tidal Wave actor had started dating again following the breakup. A source told Us at the time that Ziering was using the celebrity dating app Raya.

The Malibu Rescue star was previously married to model Nikki Ziering from 1997 to 2002.