Letting bygones be bygones? Ian Ziering and his estranged wife, Erin Ludwig, put their differences aside to celebrate Tori Spelling’s daughter Hattie’s 8th birthday.

The True Tori alum, 46, shared photos from her little girl’s party via Instagram on Saturday, December 7. Among the pics was one of Ziering, 55, smiling alongside his BH90210 costar and another of Ludwig, 34, posing with Spelling.

“This morning… As a family we went thru pictures from Hattie Cat’s BEST Birthday EVR!” the Spelling It Like It Is author wrote. “@americangirlbrand helped Hattie celebrate her 8th birthday recently with the most magical day and luncheon. And, this mama of 5 didn’t have to do a thing! They created and executed every detail which was perfection. All we had to do was show up and enjoy the day with family and friends. Even Baby Beau got his very 1st #americangirl (boy baby) and loves him so much! Thanks again @americangirlbrand for making Hattie’s Day! Now, she’s decided to make an #americangirldoll tree for Christmas.”

Spelling shares Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2, with husband Dean McDermott, whom she wed in May 2006.

Earlier this week, Jason Priestley gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on Ziering’s state amid his divorce. “I assume [he’s doing well],” the actor, 50, said at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One on Friday, December 6. “He’s Ian. He’s a resilient soul, so I’m sure he’ll be fine.”

The Sharknado star and Ludwig announced their split in October. “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up,” he shared on Instagram at the time. “With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids. … [We intend] to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents.”

In her own post, the blogger noted that Ziering asked her for a divorce “multiple times.”

Us exclusively reported in November that Ludwig moved out of their house after the actor requested she do so. She filed for divorce last month.

The estranged couple, who married in May 2010, are parents of daughters Mia, 8, and Penna, 6.

With reporting by Emily Marcus