Ice-T Disses Lenny Kravitz’s ‘Weird’ Celibacy Vow: ‘I Love to F–k’

By
Ice-T and Lenny Kravitz. Getty Images (2)

Ice-T gave a matter-of-fact explanation for why he’s not down with Lenny Kravitz’s recent celibacy reveal.

After Kravitz, 60, told The Guardian that he hasn’t had a serious relationship in nine years and is waiting to get married again to have sex, Ice-T, 66, wrote via X on Thursday, May 30, “Shit’s Weird to me….. I love to F–k. A lot.”

The hip-hop legend threw even more shade at Kravitz, suggesting it might be wise for him to unfollow him on social media. 

Ice-T wrote, “Hey….. If you’re a Guy and you can voluntarily go 9yrs without sex… You’re following the wrong page.. 💥.”

Fans flooded Ice-T with comments urging him to be understanding, with one writing, “That’s wrong Ice! He’s not weird. That’s his own journey.”

“F that Journey…. Lol,” Ice-T responded

Kravitz got candid about his love life — and lack of sexual intercourse — in the interview, calling his decision “a spiritual thing.”

Lenny Kravitz Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Though it obviously got Ice-T riled up, it actually wasn’t the first time Kravitz addressed his celibacy.

During an interview with Maxim in 2008, Kravitz said he hadn’t had sex in three years and his celibacy vow was “just a promise I made until I got married.”

“Where I’m at in life, the women have got to come with something else, not just the body, but the mind and spirit,” Kravitz continued. “It usually trips them out, but that’s the way it’s going to be. I’m looking at the big picture.”

Kravitz was married to actress Lisa Bonet from 1987 to 1993, and the couple share daughter Zoë, 35, who has since followed in her famous parents’ performing footsteps.

Meanwhile, Ice-T has been married to wife Coco Austin since 2002, and the couple share daughter Chanel, 9. The Body Count rapper is also a father to two older children from a previous marriage. 

Ice-T with wife Coco Austin and their daughter Chanel Nicole. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ice-T and Austin, 45, have never been shy about discussing their sex life, including an admission from Ice-T earlier this year that “jungle sex” is the secret to their marriage. 

“When that flame goes out and you’re not really attracted to each other anymore,” he told E! News in January. “You have to address that very quickly because it’s something that’s necessary.”

He continued, “I think Coco and I are teammates. We have to be teammates, not opponents, not assets, not liabilities. I value what she brings to me, and I think it’s vice versa. We appreciate each other.”

