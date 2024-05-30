Lenny Kravitz Hasn’t Had a Serious Relationship for 9 Years

Lenny Kravitz is still waiting to meet the right woman.

The rocker, who turned 60 on Sunday, May 26, opened up about his love life in an interview with The Guardian published on Thursday, May 30.

Kravitz said he hasn’t been in a serious relationship for nine years and is still committed to remaining celibate until he’s found the right partner.

“Yes. It’s a spiritual thing,” Kravitz said of remaining celibate.

The “Fly Away” singer, who was married to actress Lisa Bonet from 1987 to 1993, first spoke about abstaining from sex until marriage in 2008, saying he had not had sex in the previous three years.

“[It’s] just a promise I made until I get married. Where I’m at in life, the women have got to come with something else, not just the body, but the mind and spirit,” Kravitz told Maxim in 2008. “It usually trips them out, but that’s the way it’s going to be. I’m looking at the big picture.”

However, in 2011, Kravitz told Details magazine his remarks got “blown out of proportion.”

Kravitz also told the Guardian he’d like to be in a relationship again but, “I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the rocker reflected on turning 60 and maintaining his good looks.

“I can barely believe it myself. But it’s beautiful,” he responded when interviewer Simon Hattenstone said he couldn’t believe Kravitz was 60. “It’s a combination of genes, self-care, hard work and discipline.”

To keep in shape, Kravitz, who shares daughter Zoë Kravitz, 35, with Bonet, stays away from junk food and is rigorous about hitting the gym.

“Take last night,” he said. “I worked all day, interviews, rehearsing into the night, get home at 11 p.m. I need to eat something. Now it’s 1 a.m. I didn’t get my workout. So I went to the gym and I did a 90-minute workout at 2 a.m. I don’t want to be in the gym at 2 a.m., but I know that I must.”

“Because it’s part of my discipline — it’s about body, mind and spirit,” he added. “I want all of those three elements aligned. If my body’s in shape and my spirit and mind are not, then it’s just something nice to look at or to boast about. Who cares? For me, all of it has to be aligned. And I have to do the work it takes to have all of those in alignment so my being can be at its maximum.”