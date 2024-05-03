Lenny Kravitz doesn’t wear gym clothes when working out, and Us Weekly has the scoop on why that is.

After Kravitz, 59, went viral last month for rocking leather pants while lifting weights at Equinox in New York City, Us caught up with his trainer, Dodd Romero, who explained that the singer is just “different.”

“He’s always going to meetings,” Romero told Us Weekly in the latest issue. “He’s always going to this and that. He doesn’t actually put on gym attire — very rarely when he does cardio [he will].”

Romero went on to share that Kravitz prefers to wear what he already has on when squeezing in time for fitness. “He doesn’t do cardio in leather pants, but if he’s going to go to the gym and get a little [work] in, he’ll just wear whatever he is wearing. Then, he will go and shower and change into new clothes. He’s different. He really is Lenny all the time.”

Romero continued, “I would recommend anyone to wear what they feel comfortable in, what gives them confidence. Who says there’s a dress code to do what you want to do?”

The fitness guru praised Kravitz for making squats and other exercises look like a breeze while rocking the unconventional attire. (Romero added that Kravitz’s leather pants of choice are usually from Chrome Hearts.)

“The only time I’ve seen him split his leather pants was on stage — not in the gym,” Romero told Us, adding that Kravitz’s go-to physical activities include bodyweight movements like pull-ups.

As for the secret to Kravitz’s ageless glow, Romero said, “There are no shortcuts.”

“Commitment and discipline [are key]. He’s a very spiritual guy,” Romero added. “He tries to do what’s right in all areas of life all the time. He’s a very uplifting guy to be around. … His diet is pretty much impeccable. He loves waffles and pizza but he doesn’t indulge too often.”

For more on Kravitz and his workout routine, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.