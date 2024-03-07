Mason Disick is a fashion star.

While at a family gathering, Mason — the eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick — gave fans a “fit check” via his aunt Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 6. In the video, Mason rocked a Canadian tuxedo, which included a button-up denim shirt and coordinating jorts. The 14-year-old paired the set with Timberland boots and a highly coveted Chrome Hearts belt. As Khloé, 39, zoomed in to give the cameras a closer look, Mason lifted up his shacket to show off his Supreme boxers.

Mason accessorized with an array of gold rings from Chrome Hearts and a watch by Rolex. Khloé gasped as Mason flexed the expensive timepiece, belting out, “What is happening?” Mason, for his part, remained silent to let his outfit do the talking. “Wow!!!” Khloé said at the end of his #OOTD.

Since the early days of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mason has kept a low profile. He’s rarely seen on Hulu’s The Kardashians and isn’t as prevalent on social media as his other famous family members.

In December 2023, Kim Kardashian gave fans a glimpse of how much Mason has grown when she shared a photo of herself, Scott, Mason and her kids — North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm 4. Mason looked too cool with longer hair and appeared just as tall as his dad.

Two months prior, Kourtney, 44, shared some insight into why Mason doesn’t want to be featured on The Kardashians and on social media.

“He does not like it,” Kourtney explained on an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “He doesn’t want any part of it. He’s not on social media. He doesn’t love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it.”

Kourtney and Scott welcomed son Mason in 2009, followed by Penelope and Reign in 2012 and 2014, respectively. In November 2023, Kourtney welcomed her fourth child, son Rocky, her first baby with husband Travis Barker. (Barker, 48, also shares son Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also stepfather to Atiana, 24, whom Moakler, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.)