Mason Disick looks all grown up in a rare family photo shared by his aunt Kim Kardashian.

“Everything,” Kardashian, 43, wrote via Instagram alongside two photos of her and her family, including one that showed her posing with her kids — North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — and some of their cousins. In the sweet snap, Kardashian and her brood hung out with Scott Disick and his kids, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8. (Scott, 40, shares his three children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.)

Fans were surprised to see Scott’s oldest son, Mason, in the picture, as the 13-year-old has recently kept out of the public eye.

“Mason is a whole adult now,” wrote one Instagram commenter, while another social media user said that Mason looks like “Scott and Rob [Kardashian] had a baby.”

The last time Mason made an appearance on one of his family’s social media accounts was in August when he was seen spending time with cousin North.

In a TikTok video, North had all of her cousins try out silly filters, including Mason, who appeared behind a dog filter.

In October, Kourtney, 44, shared some insight into why Mason doesn’t want to be featured on The Kardashians and on social media.

“He does not like it,” Kourtney explained on an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “He doesn’t want any part of it. He’s not on social media. He doesn’t love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it.”

Kourtney and Scott welcomed son Mason in 2009, followed by Penelope and Reign in 2012 and 2014, respectively. In November, Kourtney welcomed her fourth child, son Rocky, with husband Travis Barker. (Barker, 48, also shares son Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also stepfather to Atiana, 24, whom Moakler, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.)

“They have a beautiful baby boy,” a source told Us Weekly in November. “They are both elated.”

Ahead of Rocky’s birth, another source explained to Us that both Kourtney and Travis’ kids were “so excited to have a little brother.”

The insider noted that the kids were “taking turns helping Kourtney and Travis out any way they can.”

Kourtney has previously opened up about how she loves being a stepmom to Barker’s kids and seeing them interact with her own children.

“I love the idea of a blended family,” she explained during the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, which aired in November 2022. “You have all these siblings and more people to love. It’s a beautiful thing.”