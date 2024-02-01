Lenny Kravitz is reflecting on coparenting daughter Zoë Kravitz with his former wife, Lisa Bonet, as his only child prepares to walk down the aisle with fiancée Channing Tatum.

“I’m very proud of not only how Zoë came out, but how we did it,” Lenny, 59, told People of his only child, 35, in an interview published on Thursday, February 1. “We did it without lawyers and all that madness. We did it as a family, with love.” (Lenny and Bonet, 56, divorced in 1993 after six years of marriage.)

Lenny recalled that he and Bonet shared custody of their daughter in a very peaceful arrangement.

“It flowed naturally,” he said. “She had her years of living with her mom, and then when she was 11, she moved in with me up until she went to college, and it worked out.”

One of Lenny’s fondest memories with Zoë was attending the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards in February 2000 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. She was 11 years old, and she witnessed her father winning Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for “American Woman.”

“It was just a beautiful father-daughter night going out together,” he remembered. “She had her own individual style going on. I loved taking my daughter out with me. She was cool.”

What made the event even more special was that his daughter, who was his date, spent time with one of her favorite groups.

“She loved the Spice Girls, and we were on the same label, and she met them, and they had her sit on their lap,” he said. ”She was in heaven.”

Now 24 years later, Lenny is very excited about Zoë’s engagement to Tatum, 43.

She was previously married to actor Karl Glusman, and their ceremony was held at Lenny’s home in Paris in June 2019. She filed for divorce in December 2020 and it was finalized in August 2021.

Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s romance in August 2021 after they met on the set of Zoë’s directorial debut, Pussy Island, which has been renamed to High Fidelity. News broke of Zoë and Tatum’s engagement in October 2023.

Tatum, for his part, was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019, and they share one daughter, Everly, 10.

Following news of their engagement, Lenny expressed he was “extremely” proud of Zoë.

“She’s an amazing human being, and I’m so blessed that that’s the daughter that God gave me,” Lenny told E! News in December 2023. “She challenges me, she makes me grow, she inspires me and is my best friend.”

Lenny also gushed about his future son-in-law.

“I love him. He’s a great guy,” he said, adding they get “together whenever” their schedules allow. “He’s a great guy. We’re very close, and we have a great line of communication.”