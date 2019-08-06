Iggy-Azalea-Gets-Real-About-Her-Stay-at-a-Mental-Health-Retreat





Iggy Azalea is back and better than ever — but two years ago, the rapper’s management team encouraged her to take a step back at a mental health retreat in Arizona.

“They just didn’t want me to f–k up my own life, basically,” the 29-year-old musician revealed to Cosmopolitan in her cover story published on Tuesday, August 6.

Azalea spent the next two weeks learning how to cope with struggles from her childhood, control issues and working on how to “separate well-intended criticism from trolling.”

“I just couldn’t get out of functioning at this insanity level,” she explained of her need for a mental break. “Where you’re like, Whoa, hold on, don’t operate the vehicle.”

Upon reflection, Azalea referred to her life in 2017 as “overwhelming.”

“You’re suddenly mega f–king famous within a few months,” the “Fancy” singer told the magazine.

Azalea’s personal life also took a major hit in 2016 when her then-fiancé, Nick Young, admitted to cheating on the popstar with Basketball Wives star Keonna Green in a leaked video. The scandal made headlines after a clip, which was secretly taped by Young’s then-teammate D’Angelo Russell, leaked online.

Three months after the video surfaced, Young and Azalea called off their engagement.

“Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him — it’s become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to,” Azalea wrote on Instagram in June 2016.

Nearly two years later, the rapper revealed she burned all of the athlete’s clothes after their split.

“I burned it all, darling,” she dished on What Watch Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March 2018. “I burned a lot, and I threw stuff in the pool, too. I started off with water and it seemed like that didn’t work.”

For now, Azalea is ready for a musical comeback with her new album, In My Defense.

“You get as many shots as you are able to persevere for in life, no matter what you do,” she told Cosmo. “You get as many chances as you’re willing to sit there and f–king really fight for tooth and nail. And I’m not going to stop fighting for a second chance until somebody f–king gives me one, and then I’m not going to f–k it up.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!