Still going strong? Iggy Azalea’s ex-fiancé, Nick Young, made his red carpet debut with Keonna Green two years after he was caught cheating on the popstar with Green.

Young, 33, stepped out with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, with whom he shares two childrem, at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica on Monday, June 25. The pair were all smiles as they walked the carpet at their first public appearance since a video emerged in March 2016 of the basketball pro admitting to cheating on Azalea. The video was secretly taped by Young’s then-teammate D’Angelo Russell and three months after it leaked online, Young and Azalea called it quits.

“Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him — it’s become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to,” the “Savior” rapper wrote on Instagram in June 2016.

Green, meanwhile, spoke to Us Weekly exclusively after the scandal about their relationship.

“We would take our son to Magic Mountain together. But sometimes Nick would say, ‘Oh, there’s too much traffic,’ and he’d just play with Nicholas in his room. We got caught up in the moment and it just happened,” she told Us in July 2016, referring to their now 5-year-old son with Young. “I would be like, “Nick, you cannot be sloppy. You need to be honest [with Azalea].’ He would say, ‘I don’t want to hear it.’ I don’t know what was going on in his household, but me and Nick have lots of history. It wasn’t a secret on my end. I didn’t feel guilty because I was in love with a man, and I’m pretty sure I’m not the only woman.”

Young and Green welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Navi, in October 2016, months after the cheating scandal broke.

As for Azalea, the Australian rapper revealed during a March appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she got over her broken engagement by burning all of Young’s belongings.

“I burned it all, darling,” she said. “I burned a lot and I threw stuff in the pool.”

