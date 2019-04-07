Working through it. Dan Reynolds and his wife, Aja Volkman, have reconciled after their 7-month split, and the Imagine Dragons frontman told Us Weekly exclusively how they’re doing.

“We decided to just keep working. … It’s been a work in progress, and we’re doing great,” the singer, 31, told Us on Wednesday, April 3. “My biggest goal in this realm of the platform I’ve been given is to show that everybody has issues.”

He added: “Marriage is not perfect. Relationships aren’t perfect. My body [isn’t perfect]. I have autoimmune diseases. I have ulcerative colitis. I have ankylosing spondylitis. I have depression. I have anxiety. We’re all humans.”

The “Believer” singer, who launched Monster Pain in the AS to raise awareness about ankylosing spondylitis, went above and beyond when the reconciled pair celebrated Valentine’s Day in February. “I ended up buying a bunch of roses and I wrote a little reason that I loved her on each rose and then hid them around the house,” he told Us.

Despite romantic moments like these, the Nevada native wants to make sure that his followers know that there are ups and downs.

“I love social media for a lot of the things it brings, but I think I hate it for some of the perfection that it shows that’s abnormal,” he explained to Us. “It’s good to celebrate being on the beach with your loved ones and smiling, but it’s also important to say, ‘Hey, this is the reality of things.’”

Reynolds did just that in April 2018 when he announced his split from Volkman, 32, on Twitter.

“After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I’s marriage has come to an end,” he wrote at the time. “Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to coparent them with all our love. I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family.”

The pair tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed daughter Arrow and twins Gia and Coco in 2012 and 2017, respectively. On Tuesday, Reynolds announced that they have a fourth child on the way, a baby boy due in October.

After that, he and the Nico Vega front woman are “done, done, done” having kids, he told Us.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

